Queiroga Quarantine should cost at least R$ 30,000 in New York City daily rates – 09/22/2021 – World

The quarantine of the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, in New York, should cost at least R$ 30,000 in accommodation alone. The cheapest room at the hotel where he’s staying, the Intercontinental Barclay, for 14 days, costs at least US$5,735, according to a quote from the hotel.

In addition to daily rates, which average $269 for the common room, the price includes amenities fee ($35/day), breakfast ($50/day) and taxes.

The cost can vary depending on some variables: there is a discount for customers with loyalty plans and surcharge if services such as parking are included.

In a luxury room, the total value would rise to US$6,539 (R$34,360). The report was unable to confirm which category of accommodation was hired by Queiroga. The cost was estimated for a reservation made this Wednesday (22), lasting until October 6, a period of 14 days, similar to the one that Queiroga should remain isolated, after the minister received a diagnosis of Covid-19, on Tuesday (21).

President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) traveled to New York with several ministers, who followed the Brazilian leader’s speech at the UN General Assembly (United Nations). The delegation, without Queiroga, left the city on Tuesday night and returned to Brasília.

The minister attended several events with the president, such as the dinner on Monday (20) that ended in confusion. At the time, he showed the middle finger to activists protesting against the government.

The hotel is three blocks from one of the UN entrances and is often used by heads of state. Bolsonaro stayed at the same location in 2019, when he spoke for the first time at the event. Besides the Brazilian, the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, chose the hotel during the period in New York.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Barclay was completely sealed off by the US Secret Service, and only guests, guests and employees could pass through the main entrance street, where metal detectors were placed. Police officers and agents guarded the entire block, ostensibly.

Hotel patrons said they had heard that US President Joe Biden had stayed there. Officials say they cannot reveal the name of the person responsible for installing the security apparatus.