At the age of 31, retailer Pedro Laurentino made the most important decision of his life: losing weight to regain his physical and mental health. One morning in 2016, weighing 188 kg, the young man looked at his cabinets and regretted having only four pieces that fit him. “That day, I had enough. I urgently needed to change my life”, he recalls.

The routine then changed. Pedro abandoned old habits, such as smoking and a sedentary life, and started to exercise regularly, accompanied by physical education professionals and by the family health team that works in the region where he lives. Student of the Academia Carioca Program, an initiative of the Municipality of Rio, started to collect achievements.

“My weight went from 188 kg to the current 85 kg. A victory that allowed me to control chronic diseases such as hypertension and high cholesterol. I recovered my self-esteem and now I live better with myself, which also contributed to my mental health”, he celebrates.

