Raffle sets field commands for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday | Brazil’s Cup

This Wednesday (22), a draw will define the field commands of the matches of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil 2021. The draw will be held at the headquarters of the CBF, in Rio de Janeiro, at 15:00.

+ Brazil Cup Table

The duels were defined with: Athletico-PR x Flamengo and Atlético-MG x Fortaleza. Places in the finals will be decided with round-trip matches, with the order of field commands to be defined in this Wednesday’s draw.

The four matches must be played at the end of the month of October, with the base date for the 20th (outward) and 27th (back).

Athletico reached the semifinals after eliminating Santos with 1-0 victories. Fla applied 6-0 in aggregate against Grêmio (4-0 and 2-0). Galo also won both games against Fluminense (2-1 and 1-0). And Fortaleza beat São Paulo by 3-1 after 2-2 in the first leg.

Athletico, Atlético-MG and Flamengo have already guaranteed R$15.1 million in prize money at the Copa do Brasil. Fortaleza received a little more, R$ 17.2 million, because he is the only semifinalist who has been coming from the first phase of the Copa do Brasil.

Whoever advances to the decision will guarantee at least another R$23 million – this is the value given to the runner-up. Whoever wins the Copa do Brasil will get another R$56 million.

Athletico-PR, Atlético-MG and Flamengo may receive, in total, R$ 71.1 million in case of title. Fortaleza’s prize would reach R$73.2 million.