Real Estate Funds: After Recent Downturns, Is It Time to Go Shopping?

(IR_Stone/ Getty Images)

SAO PAULO – The year has not been the easiest for real estate fund shareholders. A series of events has increased investor concern about portfolio performance and has pushed prices down. In addition to the doubts about the future of the coronavirus pandemic and the instability in the political scenario, the crisis of the Chinese developer Evergrande brought another point of attention to investors.

The threat of default on a debt of US$ 305 billion by the Asian company weighed on the performance of risky assets on Monday (20) – among them, real estate funds. Ifix, the index that gathers the most traded real estate funds on the B3, followed the other indicators of the Brazilian market and ended the day in the red, falling 1.07%, to 2,700 points.

The result represented the biggest drop since the 25th of June, when the proposal to reform the Income Tax sent by the federal government to the National Congress was announced. At the time, the bill (PL) suggested the taxation of FII income, currently exempt from income tax. In that trading session, Ifix dropped more than 2%. The text approved by the Chamber and sent to the Senate ended up excluding this possibility, to the relief of investors.

In this Tuesday’s (21st) session, following the recovery of other market indices, Ifix registered a slight increase of 0.05% at 15h. But the performance is not enough to make up for the year’s accumulated losses, which add up to almost 6%.

If, on the one hand, there is no lack of concerns, on the other hand, there are those who see opportunities right now. The recent falls in FIIs may indicate a possible window for buying the assets, as indicated by Yuri Cavalcanti, founding partner of Aplix Investimentos. “For investors focused on real estate funds, this Monday’s fall opened an opportunity. It’s still a good investment when you think about monthly income and passive income”, he says.

Gustavo Asdourian, a partner at Guardian Gestora, shares the same opinion and makes a comparison between the current moment of FIIs and government bonds traded at Tesouro Direto. “At current prices, the difference between the dividend yield [taxa de retorno com dividendos] of the main logistics FIIs and the remuneration of NTN-B maturing in 2035, for example, is above that observed in the first half of this year”, he says. “The correction of this movement may bring gains in the short term”.

Another point of attention for investors is the meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank, which takes place between today and Wednesday (22). In it, the new level of the basic interest rate of the national economy will be defined – the Selic. Financial market economists expect an increase of one percentage point, taking the Selic to 6.25% per year. The high Selic rate usually harms the performance of real estate funds, as it increases the attractiveness of fixed income investments, which involve less risk than FIIs.

Cavalcanti, however, does not expect this to have a major impact on real estate fund prices. “The higher Selic makes the FIIs a little less attractive at first. But I understand that part of this increase is already reflected in the price of the quotas”, he says, noting that this is not a point of concern.

For Cavalcanti, investors should take into account that, in general, the fundamentals of real estate funds are being maintained. “The rents remain regular. We haven’t seen any change in the sense that funds are losing tenants.” He reminds, however, that fluctuations are common in this market, and it is necessary to find ways to reduce the impacts of volatility.

“We are still at a very volatile moment, and it may be that prices will fall a little further. The tip, for those who have the possibility, is to spread out the contributions, in a kind of diversification over time. In this way, the investor makes an average price and guarantees a little greater security”.

Elements of volatility should not be lacking until next year, according to Guardian’s Asdourian. “Political and fiscal issues are points of attention that must be monitored. They can generate more volatility in the short term and next year, with elections on the radar”, he says. “In addition, it is important to monitor inflation in the United States, which can generate upward pressure on global interest rates.”

Related