Real life Annabelle is found in hole in the wall with macabre ticket

Jonathan Lewis, a 32-year-old teacher, discovered a real-life Annabelle at home that he moved to. He found a rag doll in a hole in the wall of the house. She was accompanied by a note saying she killed a family who lived there in the 1960s.

Lewis recently moved into the house in Walton, Liverpool and explored the site, including the spaces between the walls. Upon hitting one of the walls, he discovered the rag doll.

The note found beside the doll identifies the object as Emily and says that she killed the previous owners of the house because she didn’t like them.

“Dear reader/new owner of the house, thank you for releasing me! My name is Emily. My original owners lived in this house in 1961”, begins the note.

“I didn’t like them, so they had to go. All they did was sing and have fun. It was disgusting. Stabbing was my death choice for them, so I hope you have knives. I hope you sleep well,” the note continues.

All a prank?

Jonathan Lewis went to the realtor responsible for the sale and was told that the part of the house where the doll was found was built 4 or 5 years ago and that it was probably a joke by the previous owners.

Given that Annabelle’s films were released around that time, it makes sense that they took the opportunity to make a prank.

Annabelle and her sequels can be viewed through digital platforms.