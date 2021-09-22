Recife starts to give discounts of up to 100% in debt installment program; see how to negotiate

As of this Tuesday (21), the Recife City Hall starts its 2021 Incentive Installment Program (PPI). R$100 million.

In addition to discounts on interest and fines, it is possible to pay up to 96 times the debts. The conditions of the PPI run until December 23rd.

Among the taxes that taxpayers can obtain discounts on the fine and interest are the Tax on Services (ISS), Property Tax and Urban Land Tax (IPTU), Collection Fee, Removal and Disposal of Solid Residues (TRSD), in addition to the various market rates.

The purpose of the program is to offer special conditions for the settlement of tax debts for taxpayers who find it difficult to settle their debts. To join the PPI, you must have the Merchant Registration number, if you are a Legal Entity, and the Sequential number in hand to generate payment slips related to property debts. All negotiations will be done through the Recife em Dia portal, at the address Recifeemdia.recife.pe.gov.br, or through the Conecta Recife application.

“It’s a benefit program to help people clear their names and get credit again. We deliver a program that, among the conditions, includes a discount of up to 100% on interest and fines for those who acquired the debt during the pandemic and up to 90% for debts before 2020”, highlighted Recife’s Finance Secretary, Maíra Fischer.

For payments of debts contracted until December 31, 2019, a 90% discount on interest and fines (single installment) is given; 70% (two to 12 installments); 50 (13 to 24 installments); 30% (25 to 36 installments); 10% (37 to 48 installments) and 0% (49 to 96 installments).

In the case of debts from 2020 and 2021, the single installment guarantees a 100% discount on interest and penalties. In the case of installments, it looks like this: 90% (two installments); 70% (three to 12); 50% (13 to 24); 30% (25 to 36); 10% (37 to 48); 5% (49 to 60) and 0% from 61 to 96 installments.

In addition to offering a debt negotiation program with 100% digital options, the Department of Finance now offers all services 100% online, within the Portal Recife up to date.

“We continue to offer some services in person, but it comes with this new condition, which is a facilitator for the taxpayer. So we are modernizing our services and reinforcing the digital transformation as a partner in the way the municipal executive has been seeking to relate to the population”, reinforces the secretary.

All the tools to generate and issue the Municipal Collection Document (DAM) are available on the Portal and Conecta Recife App, in cash or in installments with the conditions offered by the PPI.

The service for individuals or companies will have online scheduling available to schedule the most convenient day and time to be watched through an internet video connection. In addition to the service by calling 0800 081 1255, from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 6 pm.