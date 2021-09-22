Red Bull could trade Max’s engine in Russia and take punishment

Christian Horner, boss of red bull, said the team can change the engine of Max Verstappen at the Russian GP and, as a result, receive a grid penalty for using the fourth power unit in the year. The regulation provides for three exchanges without punishment and the Dutchman is already at the limit.

Sochi would be a “good opportunity” for him, as he received a three-place punishment for the upcoming weekend of the Formula 1, but the team said it will wait until qualifying to make any decision.

“It’s inevitable, we’re going to have to take the penalty and we’re going to have to do it in one of the next three or four races,” Horner told RacingNews365. “We have a chance to choose and it will depend on where we are on Saturday in Russia.”

“Unfortunately, the damaged part is structural, so it will be very difficult to fix. The engine had very little mileage and we started to see it as a possible unit for Friday, if it can be fixed, but that is very unlikely” , he added.

Doubts about the condition of Verstappen’s engine have plagued Red Bull since the British GP, when the Dutchman’s car was badly damaged after the accident with Lewis Hamilton on the curve Cops.

