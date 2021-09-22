Reinforcing Sport, Vander called attention to Flamengo for “inverted scooter”; see bid | sport

Sport fans may not remember, but forward Vander, announced by the club last Monday, was featured in a report on Esporte Espetacular in 2004. On that occasion, a promise from Flamengo’s base, the player drew attention for having created a unusual dribble: the “inverted scooter”.

The dribble was inspired by the movement immortalized by the Futsal ace Falcão, whose trademark was the play in which he held the ball between his feet and threw it over the opponent. Vander, then at Flamengo, at age 15, stood out for playing back dribbling.

1 of 3 Vander (E) created “inverted scooter” — Photo: Reproduction/Globe Vander (E) created “inverted scooter” — Photo: Reproduction/Globe

The movement drew attention in the base matches of Fla in 2004. So much so that the Esporte Espetacular report went to the boys’ training venue for Vander to make the “upside down scooter”, as reporter Tino Marcos called it in an article that featured testimonials from great dribblers in the history of Brazilian football, such as Falcão, from futsal, Robinho, Felipe, a midfielder who played for clubs in Rio, and even Júlio César “Uri Geller”, Flamengo’s striker in the 1970s.

Despite his early success, Vander was unable to turn professional at Flamengo. At the base of the Rio de Janeiro club since he was eight years old, the striker did not survive. He even climbed to the top team in training, but had no chances with coach Cuca, in 2009.

In an interview with ge in 2013, Vander recognized that the hype “went to his head” at the time of the transition from base to professionals.

– I lacked opportunity and also maturity on my part. I know that if I played I would do very well, but the extrafield weighed on my way of being. The hype, as I already had contact with the professional’s players, went up a little, but people exaggerated. It wasn’t how they talked – he said at the time.

2 de 3 Vander, at the time of Flamengo base, in an interview for Esporte Espetacular — Photo: Reproduction/Globo Vander, at the time of Flamengo’s base, in an interview for Esporte Espetacular — Photo: Reproduction/Globo

Soon after leaving Fla, Vander was taken by Romário to América-RJ. Then he played for Democrata de Governador Valadares and Ipatinga, where he scored the goal that marked the club’s accession to Serie B, in 2011. The following year, he was transferred to Botev Plovdiv, in Bulgaria. It was his first international experience.

Since then, he toured several countries and continents. After two seasons in Bulgaria, he moved to Aek Larnaca, Cyprus, in the 2014/15 season. Then it was two and a half years at Apoel, also in Cyprus.

3 out of 3 Vander was one of Apoel’s highlights in Cyprus in 2017 — Photo: Apoel’s Official Twitter Vander was one of the highlights of Apoel, Cyprus, in 2017 — Photo: Apoel’s Official Twitter

In 2017, Vander worked at Al Sharjah, in the Emirates. He switched clubs the following year, but not country. Then he did another season and a half at Ajman. And, in 2021, it moved again. He returned to South America to defend Always Ready, from Bolivia, a team for which he played 12 matches and scored a goal. Now, Vander returns to Brazilian football after almost a decade away.