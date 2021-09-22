Renault cancels new Logan and Sandero in Brazil by order of France

In February of this year, the Car Journal brought the news that the new Logan and Sandero were threatened in Brazil. Well, in March, soon after, the Renault announced an investment of R$ 1.1 billion in the country to renew the national range. That is, capture, duster, Kwid, oroch and, finally, the duo Logan and Sandero, which has just been cancelled.

Renault do Brasil was naturally contacted and will not comment on the matter. But the order to cancel the new Logan and Sandero, as well as the stepway adventurer, came from the head office in France. Faced with the still murky scenario due to the pandemic, the automaker’s top management will follow the guidelines of CEO Luca de Meo, and bet on new SUVs.

One of them is even confirmed by Luca de Meo himself: it will be the bigster, sport utility vehicle bigger than the Duster, which will be launched until 2023 in Europe by Dacia. With lower sales than before the pandemic, Renault will abandon less profitable segments, such as entry-level compacts, and invest in higher value-added models.

The French company’s goal, therefore, is to have 5% profitability by 2025 in Brazil. So, the Renault will follow in the footsteps of the american Ford, and focus on the SUV segment. And, in this way, Logan, Sandero and Stepway will be discontinued in the coming years, leaving a legacy of almost 15 years. After all, the Logan sedan debuted in 2007 with national production.

Dacia/Disclosure

new strategy

As announced by CEO Luca de Meo earlier this year, Renault’s strategy will change in Brazil. According to the executive, there will be no short-term investments in the country. Without naming names, the CEO informed that he would redirect the amount (which would be invested in popular models) in more profitable vehicles, such as Duster and Bigster.

For the head of Renault, there was a mistake in the strategy for Brazil, with the prioritization of market share at the expense of profit margins. Thus, the company will no longer seek the 10% share envisioned by the former boss, Carlos Ghosn. In the current CEO’s view, 5% or 6% is enough. But for that, the brand will sell more expensive cars.

Dacia/Disclosure

How is Bigster?

Based on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance’s CMF-B platform, the future seven-seat SUV will bet on size to fight for a slice of the most sought-after segment of the moment, that of medium SUVs. In other words, Bigster intends to compete with customers Jeep Compass, Toyota Corolla Cross and Volkswagen Taos. However, with competitive prices.

In addition to the muscular look, one of the Bigster’s differentials will be the hybrid mechanics. The model, by the way, intends to popularize the hybrid car in Europe and, who knows, also in Brazil and region. Instead of betting on diesel or gasoline engines, Bigster will combine an electric motor with 1.2 TCe and 3-cylinder turbo. With this set, it promises to be economical.

Renault/Disclosure

SUV Kiger is an option to Stepway

In early 2021, Renault introduced a new compact SUV in India. At 3.99 meters long, the Kiger is smaller than Duster. it is about the SUV of the Kwid. The project was made from the elongated platform of the subcompact, called CMF-A+. Thus, the small SUV can be a good replacement for Stepway in Brazil.

Although smaller than popular compact SUVs like Honda HR-V, Hyundai Crete and Nissan Kicks, O Renault Kiger it has a generous 405 liter trunk, which is close to the 430 liters (on average) of the aforementioned trio. This with a 2.50 m wheelbase, which is equivalent to a compact hatchback. That is, in size, it is very similar to the Fiat Pulse.

Dacia/Disclosure

internal conflict

According to the magazine Four wheels, in a joint survey with the website Secrets, the project for the new generations of Logan and Sandero was well advanced, with launch expected in 2022. However, the models, which would be based on the CMF-B platform (originally from Dacia), were not approved by the parent company in France.

Thus, the production of the duo will not take place in Brazil, Colombia or Argentina. In principle, the matrix’s decision is valid for the next three years.

Until then, Renault is expected to maintain the Logan and Sandero configurations. What can change is the range of versions. Today, Sandero has only 1.0 engine. The Logan sedan has flexible 1.0 and 1.6 options. The larger engine is also available in the adventurous Stepway hatch. already the Sandero RS uses the 2.0 aspirated engine.

Renault/Disclosure

Next steps

For now, the Brazilian operation will not receive new investments. Everything will be within the amount of BRL 1.1 billion, which has already guaranteed the renewal of the Captur and the launch of the 1.3 turbo engine. This value will also be used in the Kwid restyle, which will have the Indian look, as well as in the pickup oroch, quoted to arrive in early 2022 with a 1.3 turbo engine.

Currently, the rival of Fiat Toro production has been stopped at the industrial complex in Paraná for three weeks. The return is scheduled for this Thursday (23).

