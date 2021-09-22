Resident of SC receives vaccine against Covid after confusion in SUS registry by homonymous; ‘I’m happy!’, says | Santa Catarina

Júlio César da Conceição, 32, managed to prove that the Internal Revenue Service registered two homonymous persons with the same number in the Individual Taxpayer Registry (CPF). For this reason, the resident of Santa Catarina appeared in the system of the Unified Health System (SUS) as vaccinated in Paraíba.

“It was a lot of emotion for me to have been vaccinated. It’s something I’ve been waiting for since the first day I was quarantined. I said: ‘I’ll have the vaccine in a little while. And I’m going to take it.’ I’m happy!”, says Julio César.

1 of 3 A resident of SC received the first dose of the Covid vaccine — Photo: NSC TV/Reprodução Resident of SC received the first dose of vaccine against Covid — Photo: NSC TV/Reprodução

Resident of SC is prevented from taking the vaccine

Police conclude that resident of SC was unable to get the vaccine because of duplicity in the CPF

After investigations carried out by the Civil Police, the Federal Revenue Service was notified and the Health Department of Balneário Camboriú released the man’s vaccine.

Júlio César claims that he filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and is still awaiting the change in the system, since one of the two will need to issue a new CPF. In addition to the duplication in the document, the two men were born in São Paulo and the names of the mothers are the same.

2 of 3 SC resident celebrated immunization against Covid — Photo: NSC TV/Reprodução SC resident celebrated immunization against Covid — Photo: NSC TV/Reprodução

The resident of Santa Catarina went to the Vila Real neighborhood health clinic on August 3, in Balneário Camboriú, to receive the first dose against Covid-19. When it was answered, the surprise came: the system indicated that he had already taken the first dose in July, in Macaw.

According to the delegate Ricardo Sena, the resident of Arara was located and heard. He presented the original documents such as RG, CPF, birth certificate and driver’s license.

The coincidence with the resident of Santa Catarina was proven. However, there is divergence regarding the father’s name, date of birth and RG number.

“It’s an absurd mistake. There are two people with the same CPF, the same mother’s name and both from São Paulo,” said the delegate.

Paraíba Police concludes that Santa Catarina was not a victim of a coup

According to Evandro Trindade, the attorney for the Municipality of Arara, the coincidence is the result of an error by the Federal Revenue, since the resident of the place has more than one last name and is older than the resident of Balneário Camboriú.

“There was no falsification of documents by him [morador de Paraíba] and not even the use of false documents. The irresponsibility came from the Federal Revenue, which provided a CPF for two people,” he said.

3 of 3 Júlio César da Conceição — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV Júlio César da Conceição — Photo: Reproduction/NSC TV

VIDEOS: Vaccination against Covid-19 in SC