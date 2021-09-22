Result of Dupla-Sena 2276 today, 21/09; prize is BRL 700 thousand – Country

Whoever hits the numbers of the contest 2276 of Dupla-Sena can win a prize of R$ 700 thousand.

The draw will take place at 20:00 today, Tuesday, by Caixa Econômica Federal. The minimum bet is R$2.50.

Results of today’s Dupla-Sena contest 2276

First draw:

07 – 10 – 14 – 31 – 40 – 46

Second draw:

24 – 29 – 37 – 41 – 46 – 49

See results of other draws this Tuesday (21)

How to play in Dupla-Sena?

Each contest has two drawings. In both draws, you must match 3, 4, 5 or 6 numbers in the first and/or second.

To participate, you must select from six to 15 numbers out of the 50 that are there. If you want even more luck, you can let the system select the tens (Surpresinha) or use the same bet in 2, 4 or 8, 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests (Stubborn).

Dupla-Sena draws normally take place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, at 20:00.

How to bet on the Internet?

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

Be over 18 years old;

Have a CPF;

Have an email;

Have a credit card with the main brands.

To place your bet online, you must meet the following requirements:

To register, follow the steps below:

Access the website: www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br

Inform your personal data;

Validate your registration by clicking on the link sent by Caixa to your e-mail;

Complete the filling.

How to follow the contest live?

You can check the draws live on CAIXA’s social networks.