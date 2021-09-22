Result of Lotofácil 2328 today, Tuesday (09/21/21)

The result of the Lotofácil 2328 this Monday, September 21st, will be released from 8 pm onwards and the player who matches the drawn tens can win a prize of R$1.5 million. So check out the numbers drawn today.

Check out the result of Lotofácil 2328

It’s time to meet the winner: see the numbers drawn on Tuesday’s Lotofácil 2328: 03-04-05-06-07-08-09-11-14-15-17-20-21-23-25.

Lotofácil Award

All bets matching 11 to 15 numbers win a prize. If more than one ticket marks all the dozens of the result of Lotofácil contest 2328, the main value will be divided between the parties.

In the three smallest ranges, fixed amounts are paid: R$25 for 13 hits; BRL 10 for 12 hits; and R$ 5 for 11 hits. Winners can redeem their prizes at Caixa agencies by presenting the original ticket, RG and CPF.

In lottery houses, players can also receive values ​​of up to R$1,903.98. In addition, Lotteries Caixa allows the transfer of wager amounts online to a Mercado Pago account.

All winners have up to 90 calendar days, counting from the draw of the result of Lotofácil contest 2328, to withdraw the amount. After this period, the amounts are transferred to the National Treasury for investment in the FIES – Higher Education Student Financing Fund.

next draw – This Wednesday, September 22, the Lotofácil contest 2329 will be drawn from 8 pm (Brasilia time).

