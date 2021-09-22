Richard Buckley, husband of stylist Tom Ford, dies at the age of 72 – Emais

Stylist Tom Ford (right) and her husband Richard Buckley, at the runway for Gucci at Milan Fashion Week in 2004. Photo: EFE/EPA/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

O journalist Richard Buckley died on sunday 19 in Los Angeles, at 72 years old. fashion editor, he was married to the stylist Tom Ford, with whom he lived a 35-year relationship.

The information was given to the magazine. people by the stylist’s team. “It is with great sadness that Tom Ford announces the death of her beloved husband 35 years ago, Richard Buckley. Richard passed away peacefully at his home in Los Angeles with Tom and his son Jack by his side,” the statement said.

Richard and Tom met at a fashion show in 1986. After years of living together, the union was made official in 2014. The couple have an 8-year-old son, Alexander John Buckley Ford.

Natural from binghamton, in the state of New York, Buckley grew up in a military family. He spent periods of his childhood and adolescence living in France and Germany, where he graduated in journalism from the University of Maryland in Munich.

Richard started his career in fashion in 1979, in New York Magazine, and worked in important publications such as Women’s Wear Daily and Vanity Fair.

He was the European editor of the magazine Mirabella, contributing editor of Vogue Italian and editor-in-chief of Vogue Hommes International.