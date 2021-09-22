Rico argues with Medrado after receiving live vote

In the formation of the first swidden of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), which extended into the early hours of today, Rico Melquiades rebelled when he received a vote from Medrado with the justification that he was spreading in the confinement that ‘Marina Ferrari is rich’ .
Medrado began his participation in the vote denying that he was a superb person. She voted for Rico alleging lack of truth in her actions within the R$1.5 million prize dispute.
“Good evening, Brazil. Right away, I would like to start by apologizing if I somehow seem like a superb person. I know I have a bit of an ogrinha, a bit forward, but it’s really my way. Rico says he doesn’t. it feels true in me and this is very reciprocal, because here there have been several frictions on account of Marina having money or not and one of the information I received that she really had money came from Rico, who is a super friend of hers in here. and he told me in the kitchen that her father has money and all. So, truth for truth, I don’t feel the truth about him, right?”, declared Medrado, and said that he won’t give up on anything.
He told me he doesn’t see the “Power Couple” Medrado here. In fact, I didn’t come to be another Medrado, but I still haven’t had a reason to fight, because if I do, I’ll fight, and not only that. It’s his right to vote for me and that’s fine. Outside, as he already said, he really called me on WhatsApp, called me to dinner and we talked about games, ok? I told us to enter with the heart, truth, etc. So, like that, my vote will be for him. I know I have the opportunity to save myself and everything else, but if I really need to win this show, I need to be the Medrado that people saw in a week, already with a fight, I won’t do it for no reason. I will not destabilize myself. Truth for truth, I don’t feel truth in him. I think he’s too far-fetched. The feeling is reciprocated. I don’t identify myself.
Rico Melquiades accused Medrado of distorting the version of his story about Marina Ferrani and called it false, arrogant and ignorant.
I’m stupid because in addition to being superb, ignorant and false, she is a liar. I’m not going to put Tati in this game, but every time I said about Marina: ‘Marina, the family has money, but she always ran after hers. I know Marina in Maceió and she never wanted to depend on her parents. She went to work in a salon and she never wanted to depend on her parents’. If you distorted.
“That’s true, but she said her father has money!”, said Medrado.
“Am I lying? I’m assuming. If you distorted the conversation. Tati [Quebra Barraco], what did you understand? She is false, liar, arrogant, haughty. It’s the person,” countered Rico.
Medrado, then, explained that Rico really said that the person struggled to achieve his goals. However, he reinforced that she was rich before the details about the confined life.
You told this and concluded by saying that she is a fighter, but you brought into the game that her family has money. You praised her, that’s right. But before praising her, she said that her family has money. That’s what you told people and it’s bothering her. Brazil is watching. Brazil is watching.
“Maldosa. You can see how the most pretending person on this show is. No wonder she was the first eliminated from the first show she participated in,” said Rico.
“You’re forced. I wanted this here, look: shack. You betrayed your friend and betrayed the game here,” replied Medrado.
Tati Quebra Barraco entered history to affirm that Rico had actually said that Marina was rich and had always struggled not to depend on his parents.
You told me that her family really has the conditions, but she went after it, worked, took a course and that she went after hers.
“He really praised her, he’s not lying, but before praising her he told her that. There are more people here in the house who will gradually have the courage to say this to your face. So, Brazil is watching. Look how much bullshit it’s been! “, claimed Medrado.
“I’ve always talked in front of her. It’s not her gossip. You’re the mean one,” Rico concluded.
