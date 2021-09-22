Rihanna puts amazing Hollywood Hills mansion up for sale for R$41 million – come see the beautiful pictures!

The queen of the rom-pom-pom-pom is on the move! The website Dirt.com revealed, this Monday (20), that Rihanna has put her beautiful mansion, located in the trendy Hollywood Hills neighborhood, in Los Angeles, for sale. The comrade price requested by the singer? Only US$7.8 million – approximately R$41 million. My God!

The property, considered a not-so-mini-complex, built in the neo-Mediterranean style, was acquired by the makeup magnate in 2017 for US$6.8 million (about R$36 million). The price, however, rose considerably after the artist remodeled the place, before putting it back on the market. Also according to Dirt, this is not the first time the muse has tried to get rid of the beautiful mansion – that’s because, since 2017, the place has undergone dangerous invasions, and Rihanna then decided to “get rid” of the property.

In the same year that the singer acquired the place, an intruder managed to enter the house and spend the night there, before being electrocuted and arrested by police in the morning. There was a second burglary attempt a few months later, which forced the Barbadian to pack up everything that was left of the house and return to her $5.5 million (about R$29 million) apartment in Century City, California neighborhood, that she owned since 2014.

Announced by the stars of the “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” series, James Harris and David Parnes of Bond Street Partners, the mansion is a veritable modern mansion. With a cleaner and more industrial design, Queen Riri’s house has steel-framed doors and windows, double height ceilings reinforced by arched doors and a combination of luxurious stone and wood floors.

The non-basic property also has six bedrooms and eight full bathrooms, and two washrooms located between the main house and the guest house. Together, the two structures add up to about 659 square meters. Okay or want more? Hahaha

In addition to the many spaces for relaxation, the mansion has formal living and dining rooms – one of the highlights of the first is the rust-colored tiled fireplace. Both areas are complemented by a games room and billiards, a kitchen with dining area and a “family room”.

Continues after Advertising

But it’s not over, no! The humble residence also has an incredible home theater, with the walls painted a sumptuous and unusual shade of purple. On the other side of the main house, the property offers a wonderful pool, plus a garage and a guest suite with sensational views of the city of Los Angeles, a gym with private bathroom and balcony. Ufa! We are impacted here, ok? Just look at the beauty of this home:

In addition to this house and condominium in Century City, the owner of the beloved Fenty Beauty owns another apartment, this one substantially smaller and cheaper, in Wilshire, also in Los Angeles. In late 2020, the Caribbean raised its stakes in the real estate world with the purchase of a 1930s home in a coveted dead end in the Coldwater Canyon area of ​​Beverly Hills. This property cost around US$13.8 million – approximately R$73 million.

Continues after Advertising

Earlier this year, the singer further expanded her million-dollar list of cottages by buying a property next to the mansion in Coldwater Canyon for another $10 million (about R$53 million). Rihanna playing real estate banking would be unbeatable! Kkk She is too powerful, my people!