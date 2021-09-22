Rio de Janeiro is out, and UAE should host the Club World Cup | international football

Rio de Janeiro has no chance of hosting the 2021 Club World Cup. Everything indicates that the tournament will be played in United Arab Emirates. It is likely to be carried out in February 2022. The hammer has not yet been hit: the location and exact dates are yet to be defined by FIFA.

The mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, held a live this Tuesday to announce the city’s interest in hosting the tournament. In recent days, leaders of Flamengo also spoke with leaders of the CBF to demonstrate support for the idea.

UAE hosted the tournament four times, the last in 2018, with the Real Madrid title — Photo: REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

According to the ge learned, the plan was presented to FIFA informally. Brazil never submitted an official candidacy – contrary to what they did South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, which hosted the tournament in 2009, 2010, 2017 and 2018 and are named as favorites by sources heard by the report.

The 2021 Club World Cup is expected to be the last in the current format, adopted by FIFA in 2005. The entity plans to redesign the tournament. The idea was to have a World Cup in 2021 with 24 participants, in China, but the plan had to be postponed because of the pandemic.

This edition of the tournament was scheduled to take place in December, in Japan. But the country that hosted the last Olympics he informed FIFA that he would not be able to organize the competition because of the pandemic.

The fact that FIFA pushes the World Cup to January or February has brought relief to the CBF, which will not need to change the dates for the finals of the Brazil Cup yet again.

See the situation of each of the continental cups that give space to the Worlds for their champions:

It is in its semifinal phase, with the matches Flamengo x Barcelona-EQU and Palmeiras x Atlético-MG. The decision is on November 27, at the Centenário stadium, in Montevideo.

African Champions League

Asian Champions League

It’s in the quarterfinals. The tournament decision should only be at the end of the year.

Al Hilal (Saudi Arabia) vs. Persepolis (Iran)

Al Wahda (United Arab Emirates) vs. Al Nassr (Saudi Arabia)

Ulsan Hyundai (South Korea) vs. Nagoya Grampus (Japan)

Jeonbuk Hyundai (South Korea) vs FC Pohang Steelers (South Korea)

Concacaf Champions League

The final will be between Monterrey and América-MEX, in a single game, on October 28th.

Oceania Champions League

In June, the OFC (Confederation of Oceania) canceled the tournament for the second year in a row due to the new coronavirus pandemic. The entity nominated Auckland City. Last champion of the continent, the Auckland missed the Worlds in February to preserve the social isolation that was maintained in New Zealand.

national champion of the host country