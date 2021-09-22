Rio enters mobilization stage: winds of up to 76km/h stop SuperVia trains and close Rio-Niterói Bridge for half an hour

RIO — Strong winds registered in Rio de Janeiro this Tuesday afternoon took the city to the mobilization stage and stopped all branches of the SuperVia trains at around 15:00. Shortly before, the Rio-Niterói Bridge was closed in both directions for about 30 minutes due to the wind. According to the Rio Operations Center, the road was hit by gusts with speeds ranging from 52 km/h to 76 km/h. The bridge was closed between 2:40 pm and 3:10 pm. The reopening was carried out with the aid of trucks to reduce traffic speed.

At 3:02 pm, SuperVia communicated via Twitter that train circulation was temporarily suspended in the Japeri, Santa Cruz (connected to Deodoro), Belford Roxo and Saracuruna branches and in the Paracambi, Vila Inhomirim and Guapimirim extensions. The operation has not yet been regularized. According to the Military Police, strong winds have already torn off some roof tiles at the Engenho de Dentro Station and knocked down a billboard on the railway, near Gramacho Station. In Alemão, the winds destroyed the roof of the Ciep Nova Brasília.

The municipality of Rio entered the mobilization stage at 3:20 pm, due to strong winds at the Santa Cruz Air Base (57.4 km/h), Galeão Airport (68.5 km/h) and Santos Dumont Airport ( 64.8 km/h). At the moment, there are moderate to strong winds in the city. For the next few hours, there is a gradual increase in cloud cover, persistence of moderate to strong winds and isolated light rain in the next few hours.

The mobilization stage is the second level on a scale of five and means that there are risks of high impact events in the city. There is a possibility of a new stage change due to rain and/or other factors.

On Twitter, Mayor Eduardo Paes appealed for Cariocas not to travel unnecessarily. “Guys, a strong wind is hitting several central regions of the city. If you can, avoid displacement, as a precaution. City hall teams are already on hand to deal with incidents. More information: @Rio Alert“, wrote the mayor.

Falling trees

The wind also affected traffic in at least three neighborhoods in the city. In Botafogo, in the South Zone, a tree fell on a bus that was parked on Rua Muniz Barreto. The road was closed between the corners with the Marquês de Olinda and the Visconde de Ouro Preto. The flow is being diverted to Praia de Botafogo.

On the Grajaú-Jacarepaguá road, the fall of a tree occupies a lane of the road at Km 2, towards Jacarepaguá. Comlurb was triggered. Despite the ban, traffic continues without detention, according to the Rio Operations Center.

Another tree fell in Del Castilho, causing the interdiction of a lane on Avenida Dom Hélder Câmara, at the height of number 4497. Traffic is heavy on the stretch.

Altogether, the Rio Operations Center has already recorded 30 tree falls across the city, spread over 15 districts. In Tijuca, there was also a fall of billboards on Rua Conde de Bonfim.

In Rio Comprido, on Rua Paula Ramos, a tree destroyed a UPP vehicle in Turano, the Military Police reported. Agents do well. In São Gonçalo, at Praça Zé Garoto, a tree fell on a pole, which, in turn, hit a Military Police vehicle. On Twitter, the corporation reported that no agents were injured. A woman was injured and rescued.