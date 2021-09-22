Riot’s MMO will have a narrative director who worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077

If there’s one thing League of Legends players and fans have been asking for for years, it’s a game in the style MMO from the universe of Runeterra, and luckily Riot has already confirmed that it is working on the game. A positive news is that the company is putting people with a good resume to develop it, as is the case of Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz, who worked on the narrative part of the The Witcher 3 and cyberpunk 2077.

I have spent the last few months meeting and talking to a large number of great people and teams, and now I am happy to announce that I will be joining Riot Games for the MMO project. I’m excited for this new challenge, stay tuned!

Little is known about the MMO that will be produced by Riot Games, but it was already public knowledge that the company spent the last few months hiring professionals to produce the game. ghostcrawler, one of the executives of the team that will handle the MMO, commented on Mateusz’s entry with excitement.

I’ve been a fan of Mateusz’s work for a long time and I’m very happy to welcome him to Riot! His vision, approach and commitment to resonant stories and player experiences are perfect for the new MMO.

So far, the company has also not given any possible date for the release of its MMO, but it is expected to take a good few years to produce.