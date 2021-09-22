Risk of power outage causes government to anticipate operation of new plants – Economy

In the race to avoid rationing similar to that of 2001, the federal government is speeding up the entry into operation of some plants and transmission lines. THE National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) has been running the sector to try to anticipate the operation of as many plants and transmission lines as possible in the Brazilian electricity system. In August and September, 2,354 megawatts (MW) of installed power were authorized. To avoid a blackout, O Parents it will need somewhere between 4,000 and 5,000 MW of energy, in addition to the volume initially forecast.

The amount can be achieved through the voluntary reduction of consumption, which until September 10th amounted to 237 MW of supply from companies – or by increasing the supply of energy. “In this sense, Aneel ‘has turned around in the 30’ to be able to increase the volume of energy in the system and inhibit demand with tariff flags”, says the director of the Brazilian Center for Infrastructure (CBIE), Adriano Pires.

Last week, the agency authorized the entry into operation of the second largest thermal in the country, with a capacity of 1.3 thousand MW. The plant anticipated its start-up by five months due to the critical situation of the national electrical system, with an accelerated drop in hydroelectric reservoirs. The system Southeast/Midwest is with 17.79% storage.

Last month, Aneel had already advanced the operation of four photovoltaic plants in the park by almost a year. land of the sun, located in the municipality of Oliveira dos Brejinhos, at the State of Bahia. The plants, owned by the manager homeland, have the capacity to generate 190 MW. In addition, the transmission line of Bom Jesus da Lapa–Janauba–pirapora, which will enable the exchange of 1,300 MW of energy between the North East it’s the Southeast.

For the next few weeks, other plants are planned to start operating. Aneel authorized tests of a series of wind and biomass-fired thermal plants. One of them is the unit of Bracell – one of the largest pulp producers in the world. With three turbogenerators, the company will produce 420 MW of energy, part of it to supply the factory’s demand, and between 150 MW and 180 MW for the national electricity system.

Wind farms will also continue to strengthen the national system. According to data from Brazilian Association of Wind Energy (Abeeólica), the expectation is to anticipate around 600 MW of energy this year. The initial forecast was to deliver 2.5 thousand MW, but due to the scarcity of water in the reservoirs, 3.1 thousand MW should come into operation.

Balance

By the estimates of the National Electric System Operator (ONS), in order not to have an energy deficit in October and November, the country will need an additional offer of 4,800 average MW between this month and November. This total includes the entry into operation of the thermal plants Cuiabá, Uruguaiana, Termonorte 1 and Thermomort 2, in addition to plants that were under judicial restriction. Earlier this month, Aneel revised the call Unit Variable Cost (CVU) production of the plants to allow the operation. Another measure is the increase in energy imports from neighboring countries. Yesterday, for example, Brazil imported around 2,000 MW from Argentina It’s from Uruguay.

In a presentation made to market agents, the ONS highlighted that “the energy service of 2021 depends on the effectiveness of the measures in progress for the feasibility of additional supply and for the voluntary reduction of consumption”. “On the other hand, meeting the peak demand in 2021 implies, in addition to the effectiveness of the measures in progress, the need to partially use the operating reserve (generation slice used to control frequency and compensate for imbalances between load and generation).”

According to experts, the efforts must be effective, at least to avoid rationing. This does not mean, however, that the country will be free from localized blackouts. This is Adriano Pires’ estimate. “With reservoirs drying out faster and heat increasing, the risk of blackouts has increased. In addition, the scenario for 2022 is also tighter”, he says.