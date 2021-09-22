Rock in Rio announces CeeLo Green, Macy Gray and Ludmilla, first Brazilian headliner on Stage Sunset

On the day the official pre-sale opens, Rock in Rio announces three more attractions that will be in the line-up in September 2022. All for the Sunset Stage, which for the first time in history will have a Brazilian headliner: singer Ludmilla closes the space on September 11th, the same venue that will have Dua Lipa and Ivete Sangalo on the World Stage.

At 26, the singer born in Duque de Caxias and revealed at the funk dances in Rio became one of the biggest names in national pop, with hits like “Hoje”, “Te ensinei certin”, “Verdinha”, “Din din din” and “Favela arrived”. She was at Sunset in 2019, accompanying the Funk Orchestra project, and that year she was elected the most requested attraction for the next edition in a poll on the “G1” portal.





In addition to Ludmilla, American soul music diva Macy Gray will also be on Stage Sunset on the 11th, debuting at the festival as co-headliner.

The day before, on the 10th, Sunset will see an unprecedented and exclusive performance by CeeLo Green in honor of James Brown, his great idol. CeeLo, who has already been on the same stage accompanied by IZA in 2017, promises to show his versions of classics like “I got you (Feel good)” and “Get up”.

“This was an idea that came up in a meeting I had with CeeLo, in Miami. I provoked him, who returned me with this desire to pay homage to his idol”, revealed the artistic director of Sunset, Zé Ricardo. “Is there something more emblematic? That’s how we created a unique content and a totally exclusive Rock in Rio production.”

Rock in Rio 2022 will be held on September 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11, at Parque Olímpico da Barra. Click here to know the attractions.