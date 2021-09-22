Round 6: Meet the bloody series that’s been hitting Netflix

Last week the series debuted on Netflix Round 6, original South Korean production of the platform. With an intriguing plot and, at the same, bizarre, the series caught the public’s attention, which left the title in the top 10 in streaming during the last weekend (18 and 19).

The plot of the Round 6 series

The series’ synopsis explains that to get their hands on 45.6 billion won, contestants must compete against each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game.

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who urgently need cash. In the game, 456 participants from all walks of life are locked in a secret place where they play to win 45.6 billion won. Each game is a traditional Korean children’s game, like Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner and what is the purpose of this game?”

Viewers related the plot of Round 6 with Alice in Bordeaux and Deadly Games.

Round 6 Cast

The series has a cast already recognized in the South Korean suspense scene. Park Hae Soo (Prisoner’s Manual and hunting time), Wi Ha-joon (cursed hospital), HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae (New world, Deliver us from evil and The maid), John D. Michaels (zombie invasion), Lee Byung-hun and Heo Sung-Tae are part of the cast.

Directing is filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk (My Father, Silenced, The Fortress, Miss Granny). With nine episodes, the series has an indicative rating of 16 years.

Disclosure/Netflix

On social networks, viewers took the opportunity to share their first impressions of the series.

What about this Round 6 series from Netflix????

Mix of The Hostel with Deadly Games.

The dubbing is very good and the story gives butterflies in my stomach.

Today’s nomination. ?? pic.twitter.com/WJzgqSMLEq — Sarah (@natvenavida) September 20, 2021

For those who are still watching Squid Game and want to know the level: it turns out to be a very strong social critic. There’s suicide, allusion to rape, sexuality, organ trafficking, heavy violence, there’s a little bit of everything about human atrocity. Don’t just expect games and action #SquidGame#Round6 pic.twitter.com/4CBHew3oRY “Kyra?” (@kyrasolar) September 18, 2021

I’ve never seen a series as disturbing as round 6, congratulations netflix — Stefany (@julliastc) September 21, 2021

I started to see Round 6 and what a crazy thing this guy is. — Douglas (@Dimention_) September 21, 2021

Am I afraid of Chuck? Not really, I’m afraid it’s her. To watch #SquidGame and having nightmares about that damn doll. #Round6 pic.twitter.com/lr7uVthXfa — Surprised Dorameiras (@mdugsblog_) September 20, 2021

And you, have you watched Round 6? What do you think? Tell us in the comments!