Round 6: Meet the bloody series that’s been hitting Netflix

Last week the series debuted on Netflix Round 6, original South Korean production of the platform. With an intriguing plot and, at the same, bizarre, the series caught the public’s attention, which left the title in the top 10 in streaming during the last weekend (18 and 19).

The plot of the Round 6 series

The series’ synopsis explains that to get their hands on 45.6 billion won, contestants must compete against each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game.

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who urgently need cash. In the game, 456 participants from all walks of life are locked in a secret place where they play to win 45.6 billion won. Each game is a traditional Korean children’s game, like Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner and what is the purpose of this game?”

Viewers related the plot of Round 6 with Alice in Bordeaux and Deadly Games.

Round 6 Cast

The series has a cast already recognized in the South Korean suspense scene. Park Hae Soo (Prisoner’s Manual and hunting time), Wi Ha-joon (cursed hospital), HoYeon Jung, Lee Jung-jae (New world, Deliver us from evil and The maid), John D. Michaels (zombie invasion), Lee Byung-hun and Heo Sung-Tae are part of the cast.

Directing is filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk (My Father, Silenced, The Fortress, Miss Granny). With nine episodes, the series has an indicative rating of 16 years.

On social networks, viewers took the opportunity to share their first impressions of the series.

And you, have you watched Round 6? What do you think? Tell us in the comments!