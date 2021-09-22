Russell Westbrook has a considerable drop in the NBA Top 100 rankings

russell_westbrook_has_considerable_fall_in_ranking_of_the_100_best_of_nba

Sports Illustrated recently published its ranking for the top 100 players heading into the 2021-22 NBA season, and Lakers newcomer Russell Westbrook has taken a big drop compared to his position last year.

He placed 34th on the list after being ranked 25th last year.

“Westbrook is always one of the toughest players to classify in an exercise like this,” wrote journalist Rohan Nadkarni. “Apparently through brute force, Russ will always give you numbers. If there’s a chance for Westbrook to show the narrative about his style of play, it will be this season playing alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.”

Some fans might be a little surprised to see Westbrook drop in the rankings after a triple-double average in the 2020-21 season. Many people think the 32-year-old’s greatness is natural.

However, Westbrook’s projected role in the Lakers was likely a factor in his ranking. This would make a lot of sense, as the nine-times All-Star will likely not be asked to carry as much load with the Lakers as it did with the Wizards.

Westbrook averaged 22.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 11.7 assists per game last year. He hit 43.9 percent of his all-around shots and 31.5 percent of his three-point shots.

The veteran has accomplished a lot in his career but is still chasing his first NBA title. He will have a chance to pursue that mark next season with the Lakers.