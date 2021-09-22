Russia again accused of poisoning former spies in UK | World

On March 4, 2018, Serguei Skripal, a resident of England and a refugee on British soil, was poisoned with his daughter Yulia with a neurotoxic developed in the Soviet Union, Novichok.

Serguei and Yulia, father and daughter, were found unconscious in the street and hospitalized in serious condition. They survived, and now live in hiding under protection.

The British government accuses the Russian government of this poisoning and has issued European arrest warrants against two Russians, Alexander Petrov and Ruslan Boshirov (possible pseudonyms) presented as members of the Russian military intelligence service GRU.

British police said Tuesday that a third officer, Serguei Fedotov, also known as Denis Sergueyev, was accused of conspiracy to assassinate Skripal.

The Russian government has always denied any involvement in this case and, on Tuesday, repeated the speech. “We strongly condemn all attempts by London to blame Moscow for what happened in Salisbury (the city where the poisoning took place) and insist that a professional, objective and impartial investigation into the incident must be carried out,” Russian diplomacy spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said. .

Fedotov is charged with the attempted murder of a third person, British policeman Nick Bailey, who infected himself when he went to the scene of the crime. He will also answer for possession and use of chemical weapons on British soil.

According to British police, Fedotov arrived in the UK on the morning of March 2, 2018 on a flight from Moscow-London, four hours before the other two defendants, Petrov and Boshirov.

Investigators believe the three men met several times in London over the weekend, before Fedotov left the UK on March 4, 2018 on a flight to Moscow from London Heathrow Airport.

Although Skripal and her daughter survived, the attack left a collateral victim: 44-year-old Dawn Sturgess died after spraying herself with what she believed to be perfume, but was actually Novichok, contained in a bottle her husband collected from a trash bucket.

This second poisoning caused a series of reciprocal expulsions of diplomats and an unprecedented conflict since the end of the Cold War between Russia and the West, which could be renewed after the new accusations.

Poisoning Case History

Relations between the UK and Russian governments have deteriorated since in 2006 Litvinenko, a former KGB agent exiled in England, was poisoned with polonium-210, a highly radioactive substance.

Before he died, he accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of the crime.

Ten years after his death, a British investigation concluded that the Russian state was responsible for the poisoning – something the Russian government has always denied – and established the guilt of two executioners, the Russians Andrei Lugovoi and Dmitri Kovtun. The two had tea with the victim at the Millennium Hotel in central London.

Attempts to extradite them failed.

Confirming this version, the European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) found, on Tuesday, that Russia is responsible for his murder. A Russian government spokesman said the charges were unfounded.

The European court has assured Lugovoi and Kovtun were undoubtedly responsible for the murder, and there is strong evidence that they acted on behalf of Russian authorities.

This attack so shocked the UK that the affair even inspired an opera, “The Life and Death of Alexander Litvinenko,” which premiered last July.