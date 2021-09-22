Sammy Lee vents after separation from Pyong: ‘A lot of guilt phase’

Sammy Lee, the ex-wife of ex-BBB Pyong Lee interacted with fans this afternoon. Through her Instagram stories, the influencer distributed advice on breaking up.

She has been separated from the magician since July, after an alleged betrayal by him happened during the recording of the reality show “Ilha Record”. Sammy and Pyong are parents of 1-year-old Jake.

“Sammy, I’m a mother and I’m in a separation phase, would you have any advice in this new phase?”, asked a follower.

“For me it was a time of great guilt, I blamed myself. What could I have done differently? Where did I go wrong? The feeling of injustice, you know? I didn’t deserve it. It flooded my heart. But then I said: ‘ wait, the problem is not with me'”, said Sammy.

Then, the 23-year-old girl spoke about self-acceptance:

“Everyone has their problems, their traumas, the load that we’ve been accumulating since we’re born. And people they usually deposit, and the consequences of their actions end up falling on us, but we can’t accept it. When you stop. in front of the mirror and say: ‘that’s me’. I’m like that, like, I do it from time to time. When you know who you are, nothing the other will do will get you out of your place,” he concluded.