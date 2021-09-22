Sandra de Sá is the sixth unmasked of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

Yes, it really is her! 😍 Confirming the suspicions of the judges and the public, Sandra de Sá was under Girassol’s costume and is the sixth unmasked of The Masked Singer Brasil. The singer had her identity revealed after losing the final match to Arara and could not contain her tears on stage.

“There’s a lot of emotion. Participating in a program like this, with so many incredible people… The main thing is that it’s really emotion. People, right now, need it. Love”.

Sandra de Sá de Girassol

Sunflower sings ‘Glamurosa’

The Sunflower slopes were…

➡ “Ready to bloom and rock in the garden. I’m very alert, I love to chat, laugh, relax… I just can’t relax with things spread out, then time closes. I’ve done soap operas, series, movies and I love television.”

➡ “I’m madly in love with Thiaguinho”

Judges bet on Sandra de Sá as Girassol

➡ Is addicted to television

➡She has a craze with odd numbers and only she washes her own clothes

➡ The career started at Globo

➡ Your favorite place is your own home

Unicorn and Sunflower shake hands

➡ “False makes me very angry. Gossip then… I can’t hide my feelings. The flower talk is straight”

➡ “Around and a half, comedy enters my head”

➡ “Sunflower is oil, seed, culture. I love art. Color is present in my life and in my hair too. I’m known as a royalty”

➡ Two truths and a lie: “I hate ironing”/”I love staying at home”/ “I hate TV shows that talk about history”

Sunflower gets emotional in 'The Masked Singer'.

Some fun facts about the unmasked…

➡ It is considered the queen of Brazilian soul

➡ It broke out in the 1980s, after Globo’s Festival of New Brazilian Popular Music (MPB-80)

Jorge de Sá surprises mother Sandra de Sá

➡ Some of the biggest hits of her career are “Retratos e Canções”, “Joga Fora no Trash” and “Bye Bye Sadness”

➡ Singer, composer and instrumentalist, Sandra is from Rio de Janeiro from the Pilares neighborhood and a Flamengo musician

Sandra de Sá sings ‘I’m Summer’

➡ He composed the 2020 samba-enredo by Mocidade Independente de Padre Miguel, which honored Elza Soares

➡ She was very close to Cazuza. He was even godfather to Sandra’s son

