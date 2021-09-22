São Paulo recovers players and sees medical department almost empty after excessive problems | São Paulo

Finally, São Paulo can celebrate a respite in the medical department, which is constantly full during the season. Coach Crespo sees the problems diminish when the team is dedicated only to the Brasileirão.

With a team marked by recurring problems in recent months, the coach will not have four players available, but only two of them due to injuries: lateral Orejuela, with a stretch in his thigh, and defensive midfielder William, who underwent arthroscopy on his knee.

Igor Vinicius and Thiago Couto are also out, but for accidental reasons. The right-back will be preserved after suffering a blow to the left eye last Sunday, in the victory over Atlético-GO. And the goalkeeper, in turn, broke his nose in training last month. But it’s reserve.

Since the two weeks without a game due to Data FIFA, Arboleda, Marquinhos, Rigoni and Welington, who had injuries, recovered. Joao Rojas has been working physically in recent days, but has not been diagnosed with an injury.

Before this midweek, São Paulo had the fewest number of injuries only in the duel against Fluminense, for the first round of the Brazilian Nationals. On that occasion there were two athletes out.

In the first round, Crespo had medical shortages in all rounds. In some of them, more than half the team was out: against Grêmio, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza and Chapecoense there were six athletes without playing conditions.

It was one of the factors that hindered the performance of the team, which started the Brazilian under the excitement of winning the title of Paulista, a cup that ended fasting for more than eight years.

São Paulo – which will still play the game of the 19th round, against América-MG this Wednesday – spent the first round trying to get out of the relegation zone.

São Paulo focuses on defensive consistency to climb the table

Currently, the team has 20 games, 25 points and occupies the 12th position. There are three points above sticking and five points from the G-6, which can turn only two in case of victory in the match after the game against Coelho.

The injuries generated public criticism from Crespo to the club’s structure and promises from the board that there will be investment in renovations to the Barra Funda CT, with a focus mainly on Reffis, São Paulo’s rehabilitation center, previously mentioned as a tricolor trump card.

There is still no project and the leaders say they are looking for partners to cover the costs.

