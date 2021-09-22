São Paulo x América-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | brazilian series a

The confrontation serves to possibly change the direction from Brasileirão to São Paulo. After weeks living with the proximity of the relegation zone, Tricolor can pack the second straight win and aim for the top of the table, especially a spot in the next edition of the Libertadores. The team has 25 points and could be just two behind the G-6.

A victory at Morumbi will make America leave the Brazilian’s relegation zone and surpass Tricolor in the table. Coelho comes from three unbeaten games – two victories (Ceará and Athletico) and a draw (Corinthians). The club is also looking to equal the best streak in this Brasileirão, when it went four rounds without losing.

+ See the table and ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Streaming: Premiere, with narration by Jota Júnior and comments by Caio Ribeiro and Maurício Noriega.

Real time: ge accompanies it with exclusive videos. Click here to follow.

São Paulo – technician: Hernán Crespo

Tricolor counts on the returns of Miranda, Benítez and Igor Gomes, who, suspended, were embezzled against Atlético-GO. For this Wednesday, Crespo should still count on Marquinhos’ return to those related, as well as possibly having Jonathan Calleri for more minutes, after his encouraging debut in Sunday’s victory. Igor Vinicius, meanwhile, is short after suffering a blow to his left eye last Sunday. Galeano should start on the right flank.

Who is out: Leo (suspended); William, Orejuela, Thiago Couto and Igor Vinicius (injured).

Hanging: Galeano, Rodrigo Nestor, Luan, Gabriel Sara and Rigoni.

+ Read more news about São Paulo

3 out of 5 Probable São Paulo to face Améria-MG — Photo: ge.globo Likely São Paulo to face Améria-MG — Photo: ge.globo

América-MG – technician: Vagner Mancini

The team must count on the return of Felipe Azevedo to attack, after serving suspension. Mancini could choose to climb the Argentine Zárate in Ribamar’s wave. Defender Lucas Kal, on loan from São Paulo, will not play the match, giving way to defensive midfielder Zé Ricardo. Injured, forward Berrío will also not be available for the game.

Who is out: Fabrício Daniel (covid-19), Lucas Kal (contractual issue), Eduardo and Berrío (in the medical department)

Hanging: Carlos Alberto, Bruno Nazário, Eduardo, Fabricio Daniel, Ramon, Ribamar, Zé Ricardo and Zé Vitor

+ Read more news about América-MG

Probable America: Matheus Cavichioli, Patric, Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva, Marlon; Zé Ricardo, Juninho, Ale; Ademir, Felipe Azevedo, Zárate (Ribamar).

4 out of 5 Probable América-MG against São Paulo — Photo: ge Probable América-MG against São Paulo — Photo: ge