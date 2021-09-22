SC affiliate is invaded by robbers with masks

The headquarters of NSC TV, an affiliate of Rede Globo in Santa Catarina, was invaded by masked criminals at dawn today, in Florianópolis.

The suspects entered the building, which also houses the NSC Comunicação Group’s newspapers and radios, at around 3 am and took six televisions used in the company’s newsrooms.

According to Romí de Liz, Head of Communication and Programming at NSC TV, at the time of the action there were no employees working at the site. The invasion was only noticed early in the morning, when the first professionals arrived to work at the newspaper Bom Dia Santa Catarina.

NSC headquarters has no history of theft, and the event that took place today is seen as a one-off case. According to the broadcaster, it was not possible to identify how the criminals managed to access the building, what is known is that the invasion occurred through a side entrance to the building.

Images from the internal circuit of the station’s cameras recorded the action and, as shown by records circulating on social networks, the assailants wore hoods and clown masks.

Also according to the NSC, an incident report was registered with the PM (Military Police) and security reinforcement at the company’s facilities has already been provided.