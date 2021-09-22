Schema, speed and physique: how Ruan and Rodrigues passed Geromel and Kannemann in Grêmio | Guild

The historic defense duo Geromel and Kannemann seems to have lost space in Grêmio. With Felipão, the defense fell under the care of young Ruan and Rodrigues, the latter now with a renewed contract. The decision went through numerous factors, such as the need for a quick transition scheme and the recurrent physical problems of the more experienced.

The ge learned that coach Luiz Felipe Scolari designs a lineup with mostly fast players. He tried to use Geromel and Kannemann together or even alternated in certain games, but he saw greater efficiency for the moment in the boys.

In addition, the game model adopted by Felipão foresees risks in which the defense may be exposed in some moments of the match. And for that you need fast defenders.

1 of 1 Ruan and Rodrigues (in the center) celebrate Grêmio’s triumph over Vitória in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio Ruan and Rodrigues (in the center) celebrate Grêmio’s triumph over Vitória in the Copa do Brasil — Photo: Lucas Uebel/DVG/Grêmio

Geromel and Kannemann were also left behind because of constant physical problems. The first one is even recovering from a broken foot, with a return scheduled for October. The Argentine has been living with hip problems for more than a season.

— We talk to Ruan and Rodrigues, who are fast defenders, with good fundamentals, who can still develop further. Train for this. They are players we trust and they are getting better with every game. It is a series of things that made the game today (Sunday) play very well and have been the starters – commented Scolari after the victory over Flamengo at the weekend.

(Ruan and Rodrigues) They make us have a defensive posture that at certain times we can take more risk, because they have more speed than those who have been acting. — Felipão

But the numbers also ensure the ownership of the pair that rose from the base. With Ruan and Rodrigues, the team wins more, draws and loses less in 2021. Despite accumulating one more conceded goal than Geromel and Kannemann, they have a lower average per match – 0.6 to 0.8 (compare in the table below).

The performance in games with the new starting duo exceeds 70%. Even though they are not part of the offensive system, Rodrigues and Ruan transmit security for the attack to produce more. The difference of 25 for six goals scored with each pair in the team is noteworthy.

2021 season numbers Ruan and Rodrigues Geromel and Kannemann Guild Games 16 11 53 victories 11 3 28 draws two 4 10 Defeats 3 5 15 goals conceded 10 9 49 goals scored 25 6 87 Utilization 72.9% 39.3% 59.1%

Grêmio re-appear this Tuesday at CT Luiz Carvalho. Felipão starts preparing for a crucial game in the fight against relegation. Next Sunday, at Arena da Baixada, Tricolor will face Athletico-PR.