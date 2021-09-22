Scientists identify covid-19-like virus in Laos – News

Scientists at the Pasteur Institute in Paris have announced that they have identified in bats from northern Laos a coronavirus strain very similar to that of the SARS-CoV-2, which gave rise to covid-19.

The research findings were available from this Wednesday (22) on the scientific platform Research Square, free access.

The study has not yet been independently evaluated by other researchers, before being published in a scientific journal, as is usually the case.

The French scientists, along with their colleagues from the Pasteur Institute of Laos and the National University of that country, integrated between the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021 a mission in the northern region of Laos to analyze different species of bats that live in limestone caves.

“The initial idea was to try to identify the origin of this epidemic,” he explained to AFP Marc Eloit, director of the laboratory specializing in the discovery of new pathogens at the Pasteur Institute in Paris.

After analyzing the different samples obtained and, thanks to coincident data, “we suspect that some insectivorous bats could host the virus”.

The samples were collected in a region that is part of an immense karst relief, with limestone geological formations, ideal for sheltering bat colonies, stretching from Laos to northern Vietnam and southern China.

“Laos shares this common territory with southern China, full of caves where bats live, and that’s why we decided to explore from this side,” explains Marc Eloit. What happens in this region is representative of the entire ecosystem of caves.

The sequences of the viruses found in bats are almost identical to those of SARS-CoV-2 (scientific name for the covid-19 virus) and scientists were able to demonstrate that it is capable of infecting human cells.

The viruses examined, however, lacked what is known as a “furin cleavage site,” a function present in SARS-CoV-2, which activates the Spike protein.

This protein is what allows the virus to improve its penetration power in human cells and, for this reason, it is the key to the pathogenic power of the virus that has spread throughout the planet.

Several hypotheses could explain the missing link in the recently analyzed viruses, said Marc Eloit.

“Perhaps a non-pathogenic virus first circulated among humans before mutating”, suggests the expert.

“Or maybe a virus very close to the identified viruses has this cleavage site, and we haven’t found it yet.”

But the most sensitive question is another: “How is it possible that the bat virus found in the caves ended up in Wuhan?”, a city more than 2,000 kilometers to the north.

Wuhan is the Chinese city considered the official origin of the covid-19 pandemic.

So far there is no clear answer to this question.

In any case, this study “represents a major advance in identifying the origin of SARS-CoV-2”, highlights Eloit.

The main conclusion would be that there are viruses very close to SARS-CoV-2 in bats, capable of infecting humans without an intermediate animal, such as pangolins.

At the end of August, a group of experts who received the mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) to prepare a report on the origin of covid-19 warned that investigations were at a “neutral”.

The scientists who raised the alarm were part of the team of 17 researchers that the WHO sent to China, where they worked with 17 other Chinese scientists.

The initial investigation in January resulted in a joint report, released on March 29, that does not provide a clear answer to the unknowns.