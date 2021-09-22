Seagulls detonate romantic couple video with surreal photobomb – News

What was supposed to be unforgettable, became unforgettable, hilarious and surreal! A pair of seagulls sabotaged a couple’s romantic video attempt at sunset on a beach in the city of Dampier, Australia.

According to the Daily Mail tabloid, Jace Spicer, 26, and Makita Donovan, 24 walked in the most intimate atmosphere towards the sea, when the penetration birds took the picturesque scene by storm.

In an interview with the publication, Jace said that he was hoping to get “cool images and a possible romantic video” by walking along the waterfront with Makita at that time.

“Honestly, we thought we had done well,” he revealed, “it wasn’t until the next day, when we decided to take a look at the footage and the wonderful photos we had taken, that we realized what had happened.”

However, there was no time for frustration: “We looked at each other and burst out laughing,” the boy recalled.

“Honestly, it looks like the seagull knows he just ruined our romantic video and made fun of us.”

Jace calls this episode “the best photobomb” that has ever happened to his girlfriend and him, who have been together for approximately seven months.

“I turned to her after watching the video and had to say, ‘What if that’s where I asked you to marry me?’ Perhaps it was a case of including the seagulls in the guest list if Makita said “yes”.

