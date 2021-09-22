SEC president says cryptocurrencies are only worth something because someone will want to buy in the future

The President of the SEC, Gary Gensler, again he spoke about the cryptomarket and digital currencies. This time Gensler was far less positive about digital assets, claiming that cryptocurrencies are a highly speculative asset class and that in many cases there is nothing supporting a project other than that someone will want to buy the coins in the future.

In a live interview with The Washington Post, Gensler talked about the cryptomarket, adding that the price of these digital assets “may fall dramatically or may rise dramatically.”

Gensler commonly talks about the cryptomarket, mainly Bitcoin, sometimes talking well about the currency, but at the same time criticizing the fundamentals of the BTC, a position a little on the fence that has already angered some authorities.

During the interview Gensler added that it is important that innovations within the cryptomarket must never undermine the stability of the current system.

“The cryptomarket’s innovations must not harm the stability of the system. I believe it is better to bring the cryptomarket into the public policy framework and ensure that we are able to achieve important public goals.”

intrinsic value

One of the most negative comments regarding digital assets is precisely the fact that Gensler believes that there is no real intrinsic value in digital currencies, as the currency is only valid as a speculation asset and that the value comes from the fact that someone is willing to pay for her in the future.

Basically, Gensler called the digital coins into a Ponzi scheme, maintained only by new investors.

It is also worth noting that he made no distinction between Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, that is, his criticism also serves the largest cryptocurrency on the market, which certainly should not please Bitcoiners who were betting on a fairer view on the part of the president of the SEC.

Gensler also addressed the issue of the SEC’s authority over the cryptomarket, stating that the regulator has “great authority” when it comes to cryptocurrencies, especially those that have similar attributes to an investment contract, giving focus to ” loan platforms”, which may include DeFi platforms.

“It is very likely that loan platforms have thousands of tokens and it is quite possible that they have investment contracts in securites or notes or other type of contract that fits the definition of security on these platforms.”

This makes it clear that Garry Gensler believes the SEC should have authority over the DeFi industry and lending platforms.