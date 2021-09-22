See details of Arrascaeta’s current contractual situation at Flamengo

The revelation of a contractual clause in the link between Arrascaeta and Flamengo moved fans last Monday on social networks. According to the portal ‘Goal’, which had access to the information, Rubro-Negro will be forced to sell the Uruguayan midfielder if a proposal of 40 million euros (R$ 251.1 million) or more arrives.

“As of 01/01/2021, if an onerous proposal appears in writing with identification (…) equivalent to or greater than 40 million euros, Flamengo is obliged to buy Defensor Sporting’s share under the same conditions offered or to sell the bond athlete’s federative”, brings Arrascaeta’s contractual clause with Flamengo.

In addition, the player’s renewal with Mais Querido is still undefined behind the scenes at Gávea. That’s because Daniel Fonseca, the midfielder’s manager, demands that Rubro-Negro buy the 25% of Arrascaeta’s rights that still belong to Defensor Sporting-URU. Flamengo, however, has not yet paid the amount, which is equivalent to R$30 million.

Marcos Braz and Bruno Spindel proposed to Arrascaeta’s agent that the purchase of the remaining percentage of the midfielder be carried out in January, but the offer did not please the businessman. Flamengo also proposed a salary increase for the Uruguayan of up to 25%, with a contract until the end of 2025. The current relationship between the midfielder and Fla is until December 2023.

Retrieved from: Fla Diary