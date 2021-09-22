See how Bil Araújo won the Fire Trial – Photos

the cast of The Farm 13 disputed the first Fireproof last Monday (20). Bil Araújo won the dispute against Dayane Mello and Tiago Piquilo and took Lampião do Poder to the headquarters. Check out the dynamic details!

The selection of competitors took place in the room. The Farmer, Gui Araujo, drew the name of the first pawn to catch a ball in the hillbilly roulette . The golden color would be a direct ticket to the test. Each participant should choose a colleague to continue the “gold search”. Bil Araújo, Dayane Melo and Tiago Piquilo harvested the golden colors

At Evidence arena , the trio was faced with a different basketball. The object of the dispute was to hit balls in the opponents’ baskets. Whoever hit the fifth basket would eliminate the opponent

To complicate things a bit , the participants and the baskets were arranged in a mobile platform . The pawn suffered to hit the balls in the baskets

James is over hurting the leg, which made it difficult for him to move in the arena

After some mistakes and successes, Bil managed to to eliminate Dayane and Tiago from the competition and won the Lampião do Poder

But it’s not all flowers in the Trial of Fire. losers need pull one of the pedestrians from headquarters to the Bay. Dayane Mello chose to take MC Gui while Tiago Piquilo chose to sleep next to Liziane Gutierrez.

follow up The Farm 13! The reality show airs from Monday to Friday at 10:45 pm; on Saturdays, after the Genesis soap opera, and on Sundays, after the Spectacular Sunday!

sign the PlayPlus and have access to 24-hour broadcast of The Farm 13.

Playback/RecordTV