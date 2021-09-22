See what #FACT or #FAKE is in Bolsonaro’s speech at the 76th UN General Assembly | Brazil

The president Jair Bolsonaro made one speech this Tuesday (21) at the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations ( UN ), in New York.

He talked about economics, acts on the 7th of September and vaccines against covid-19.

the team of Fact or Fake checked the main statements given by Bolsonaro. Read:

“In the economy, we have one of the best performances among the emerging”

The statement is #FAKE. Here’s why: In 2020, according to the “World Economic Outlook” report published by the IMF in July, Brazil saw its economy shrink by 4.1% – worse than the world average of 3.2% and the emerging economies average 2.1%. The Brazilian economy was less impacted than South Africa (-7%), India (-7.3%) and Mexico (-8.3%), but Russia (-3%), Nigeria (- 1.8%) and China (2.3% growth) performed much better last year.

Performance this year is also disappointing, with a 0.1% drop in GDP in the second quarter of this year. This placed the country 38th in a ranking produced by Austin Rating of the 48 largest economies in the world – behind all emerging economies.

The situation foreseen by the IMF, by the way, is that Brazil will be even further behind as of this year. This is because the entity’s projection for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year is 5.3% – ahead of Nigeria (2.5%), South Africa (4%) and Russia (4.4%), but behind Mexico (6.3%), China (8.1%) and India (9.5%).

For 2022, the IMF projects that Brazil will have the lowest growth among all emerging countries, at just 1.9%.

“On the 7th of September, the date of our Independence, millions of Brazilians, in a peaceful and patriotic way, took to the streets, in the greatest demonstration in our history”

The statement is #FAKE. Here’s why: The September 7 acts were not the biggest ever recorded in the country. Although there is no national balance, the images recorded on the day reveal a much smaller demonstration than those recorded against President Dilma Rousseff, for example.

Just take the most populous city in the country (São Paulo) to see that the phrase does not hold up. On the 7th of September, Bolsonaro gathered 125 thousand people on Avenida Paulista, according to an estimate by the Military Police.

In 1984, at the famous rally of the Diretas Já movement, 1.5 million people gathered in Vale do Anhangabaú to ask for elections for president in Brazil.

Taking into account available public data, the biggest political act ever recorded in Brazil took place in March 2016, when protesters took to the streets in more than 300 cities to demand the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff. There were, according to police, 3.6 million people in the protest. For the organizers, it was 6.8 million.

It is also not possible to say that “millions” participated in the protests on September 7th. A survey carried out by the G1 shows that only seven states have public estimates. And the total does not exceed 400 thousand demonstrators.

“[A agricultura] uses only 8% of the national territory”

The statement is #FACT. Here’s why: The most recent Land Cover Monitoring report released by the IBGE points out that the agricultural area of ​​Brazil occupies 664,784 km², equivalent to 7.6% of the national territory, considering the land and sea portions of the country. The number is from 2018 and was released in 2020.

“Our Development Bank was used to finance works in communist countries without guarantees. Those who honor these commitments are the Brazilian people themselves”

The statement is #FAKE. Here’s why: Since 1998, BNDES has financed Brazilian ventures in at least 15 countries in Africa and Latin America, including Venezuela, Cuba, Argentina, Angola and Mozambique. None of these loans, however, were made without collateral.

According to information supplied by the bank, US$ 10.49 billion were disbursed by the bank in this line of financing, and countries paid US$ 12.445 billion by June. In other words, the BNDES has a balance of US$1.29 billion in operations with these countries.

Three of the countries that had projects financed by the bank were indebted to installments that were covered by the Export Guarantee Fund (FGE): Cuba, Mozambique and Venezuela.

The FGE, created in 1997, is managed by BNDES, but part of its revenue comes from the Export Credit Insurance (SCE) – in addition to financial investments of the fund’s own assets. This insurance is granted by the Brazilian government for national exports and covers the commercial, political and extraordinary risks of exporters and exporters’ financiers.

As in conventional insurance, the insured exporters pay a premium and, in the case of non-payment by the importer from another country (the popular “default”), the insured receive compensation from the Brazilian government, ie, FGE disbursements.

The main destination countries for exports insured by the SCE are Latin American, African and, in the case of the USA, private importers of Embraer aircraft.

“So far, the federal government has distributed more than 260 million doses of vaccines and more than 140 million Brazilians have already received at least the first dose, which represents almost 90% of the adult population”

The statement is #FACT. Here’s why: In fact, 263 million doses have already been received by the states and 142 million people have been immunized with at least one dose of available vaccines, according to the consortium of press vehicles.

This represents 87.7% of the population over 18 years old. More than half of the adult population is fully immunized. Considering all Brazilians, 66.6% received at least one dose, and 38% were fully immunized (with two doses or a single dose).

“The isolation and lockdown measures have left a legacy of inflation, especially in foodstuffs around the world”

The statement is #FAKE. Here’s why: The three elements that have driven inflation up the most in recent months are fuel, food and electricity. According to experts, the cause of the increase in none of them is related to social isolation.

Fuels: Fuel prices in Brazil follow the behavior of prices abroad. Since 2016, Petrobras has been guided by the International Parity Price (PPI), which takes into account the price of a barrel of oil and the exchange rate – the two factors that explain much of the increase in fuel prices in recent months. The price of a barrel of oil has been on a strong bullish streak since the beginning of this year. On the one hand, due to the greater demand, after the opening of many countries that started vaccinating against Covid. On the other hand, due to the very dynamics of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC): it concentrates around 40% of global production of the commodity and sometimes holds stocks to increase the value of the barrel. In July, the organization announced that it would gradually expand the offer again, given the significant growth in prices this year. As the quotation is made in the US currency, the dollar also has a direct impact — and the real continues to lose value.

Fuel prices in Brazil follow the behavior of prices abroad. Since 2016, Petrobras has been guided by the International Parity Price (PPI), which takes into account the price of a barrel of oil and the exchange rate – the two factors that explain much of the increase in fuel prices in recent months. The price of a barrel of oil has been on a strong bullish streak since the beginning of this year. On the one hand, due to the greater demand, after the opening of many countries that started vaccinating against Covid. On the other hand, due to the very dynamics of the Organization of Petroleum Producing Countries (OPEC): it concentrates around 40% of global production of the commodity and sometimes holds stocks to increase the value of the barrel. In July, the organization announced that it would gradually expand the offer again, given the significant growth in prices this year. As the quotation is made in the US currency, the dollar also has a direct impact — and the real continues to lose value. Foods: As an example given by Bolsonaro in his speech, food inflation is being influenced mainly by the dollar, and with a double effect. As agricultural commodities — corn, sugar, meat, coffee, wheat, orange — are quoted in dollars, whenever the exchange rate rises, their price in real tends to rise as well. In parallel, the high dollar encourages the producer to export instead of selling to the domestic market. This reduces domestic supply and consequently helps to push prices up. In addition to the two factors, there is another factor that has contributed to reducing domestic food availability: the historic drought that affected the Southeast and Midwest and impacted the cultivation of coffee, oranges, corn, soy and sugar.

As an example given by Bolsonaro in his speech, food inflation is being influenced mainly by the dollar, and with a double effect. As agricultural commodities — corn, sugar, meat, coffee, wheat, orange — are quoted in dollars, whenever the exchange rate rises, their price in real tends to rise as well. In parallel, the high dollar encourages the producer to export instead of selling to the domestic market. This reduces domestic supply and consequently helps to push prices up. In addition to the two factors, there is another factor that has contributed to reducing domestic food availability: the historic drought that affected the Southeast and Midwest and impacted the cultivation of coffee, oranges, corn, soy and sugar. Electricity: in addition to food, drought also helps to explain the increase in electricity. With the reduction of reservoir levels in important hydroelectric plants this year, it was necessary to activate thermoelectric plants, powered by natural gas, diesel oil, biomass and coal, to compensate for the reduced supply of hydroelectric plants and, more recently, to import energy from neighbors such as Argentina and Uruguay. Thermoelectric energy is not only more polluting, it is also more expensive. Therefore, the energy bill is coming with an additional, the flag of water scarcity, announced by the government on August 31st. In parallel, the critical situation of the reservoirs sparked a debate about the risks of blackouts and rationing — and the government’s delay in reacting. Since May, when the rain restriction scenario began to become clearer, the Minister of Mines and Energy, Bento Albuquerque, has repeated that there is no possibility of blackouts and rationing in the country. At the end of August, when the most expensive banner was announced, the government launched a program to voluntarily reduce energy consumption.

“Only in the first 7 months of this year, we created approximately 1 million and 800 thousand new jobs”

The statement is #FACT. Here’s why: According to data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed Persons (Caged), Brazil accumulates from January to July this year 1,848,304 jobs created. The balance refers to the number of hires (11,255,025) minus the total number of layoffs (9,406,721).

“Human and financial resources, destined to the strengthening of environmental agencies, were doubled, with a view to eliminating illegal deforestation. And the results of this important action have already started to appear”

The statement is #FAKE. Here’s why: The budget allocated to the Ministry of the Environment in 2021 was lower than that authorized and executed in 2020 – which in turn had already been lower than that of 2019.

On the other hand, the budget bill for next year sent to the National Congress foresees a nominal value 77% higher than that established in this year’s budget, but the bill has not yet been voted on by the Legislature.

According to the portal Siga Brasil, the budget allocation for the Ministry of Environment in 2021 was BRL 1.854 billion, 36% lower than the BRL 2.917 billion planned in 2020 and practically half of the BRL 3.805 billion in the 2019 budget. Values ​​are adjusted for inflation for the period. For 2022, the proposal sent by the government to Congress foresees a budget of R$ 3.128 billion for the folder. If compared to the value corrected for 2021, the MMA budget for next year intended by the government does not double. And this is still the provisional value, proposed to the Legislative and that must be changed by the parliamentarians.

In other words, the phrase does not hold up, since there was no result from something that hasn’t even happened yet. On the contrary.

It is also important to remember that the values ​​provided for in the budget laws do not necessarily materialize. In 2020, for example, the expenses actually incurred were 87% of the authorized and, in 2019, this index was only 71%.