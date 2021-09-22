see which part of the body to watch out for! · High spirits

Did you know that each of the twelve signs of the Zodiac represents a specific part of the human body? Thus, in the same way that astrology shows the main characteristics of one’s personality, it also manages to make this physical relationship by associating signs with bodily regions.

However, it is worth remembering that this does not mean that you will necessarily have a disease in the body part related to your sign, ok? Knowing this can help you be more aware of that area and possible conditions. But without the neurotic!

That said, to better understand this relationship between health and astrology, you might want to consider your Sun sign and also the sign that appears in the 6th house of your chart, as it concerns physical health. See below the region of each of the signs and how to avoid possible problems!

The body part of each sign

Aries: Head.

It is necessary to control feelings of anxiety, impulsiveness, impatience and, above all, the nerves. Slow down!

Bull: Throat and neck.

Learn to listen more, exercise and be careful with your food.

Twins: Lungs, arms, hands and fingers.

The habit of doing more than one thing at the same time can be harmful to your health. Focus, concentrate and focus your energies on one activity at a time.

Cancer: Breasts and stomach.

Beware of hurts. In addition to not keeping them, try to balance emotions and feelings.

Lion: Heart and upper back.

Beware that the ego is not greater than your happiness. Vanity and self-esteem shouldn’t become a hard weight to carry, ok?

Virgin: Intestine and nervous system.

Living life with a little less criticism and demands can be fundamental to your well-being and health!

Lb: Kidneys, veins, lower back.

Drink plenty of water and remember to prioritize; you don’t have to carry the weight of others on your back!

Scorpion: Reproductive system, excretory system and bladder.

Put out what no longer brings you together. Practicing detachment can be an important habit for the body’s maintenance. Only let in what is healthy and energetically positive.

Sagittarius: Liver, hips and thighs.

Pay attention to excesses in alcoholic beverages and practice physical activities.

Capricorn: Bone structure (mainly knees and spine).

Beware of stiffness! Sometimes we need to stop and breathe. How about being lighter? Try practices like stretching, meditation and yoga.

Aquarium: Legs, shins, ankles and circulatory system.

How about getting some rest? Try to relax (especially the lower limbs), taking time out for yourself, but without isolating yourself!

Fishes: Feet, lymphatic system and pineal gland.

Although not always, try to prioritize rationality in some disputes between reason and emotion. Ah! And remember to keep your feet on the ground, okay?

Consultancy: Joao bidu.