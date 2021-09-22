Selection of Tiago Leifert’s replacement at BBB creates tension at Globo

Not even Faustão’s departure from Globo left executives so stressed. It’s just that, naturally, Luciano Huck was his successor. It wasn’t a difficult choice. On the contrary. But Tiago Leifert’s decision not to renew with Globo caught the top leadership by surprise – even though the presenter had announced his intention a year earlier. The race to find a replacement for the BBB is far from easy. Mainly because Leifert was at his best in charge of the reality show.

Marcos Mion is the public’s favorite, but he has commitments signed with Multishow from next year, which include a program about the BBB, a reality show and the presentation of Rock In Rio. There is still a strong current (especially in the audience’s desire): ex-BBB Ana Clara Lima. The issue here is the inexperience of the young woman in charge of one of Globo’s highest-grossing programs. The risk is great.

Behind the scenes of all this negotiation there is also the desire to continue with a journalist at the head of the BBB. Like Pedro Bial and Tiago Leifert, who had an important trajectory in journalism before migrating to entertainment, Tadeu Schmidt is a popular name for the role. At Fantástico since 2013, the journalist contributed to the creation of several paintings, has a good image with the public, in addition to the experience that would be necessary for the challenge.

With just over three months to go before the start of the most talked about program on TV, Globo is in a hurry to decide what to do. One thing is certain: it will not be possible to please everyone. The choice must be good for the house, the public and the advertising market. A very difficult task.