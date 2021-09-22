Sewn deal to return to Corinthians makes Paulinho “only” in 3rd in the highest paid ranking

A 33-year-old midfielder “said he was sorry for having chosen Arab football”, informs his colleague Carlos Cereto, and he would be thrilled with Corinthians to return in 2022

Paulinho returned to the radar of Corinthians sooner than everyone imagined. Two months after being announced as a reinforcement of Al-Ahli, in Saudi Arabia, the midfielder terminated his contract at the weekend and is free on the market. the colleague Carlos Cereto, ex-SportTV, indicated that the 33-year-old would be applauded with Timão. “He regrets having gone to Arab football”, wrote the journalist.

Still according to right, “Paulinho told Corinthians that the salary issue is not a problem for his return”. According to the colleague Bruno Andrade, of UOL Sport, the patterns of Timão’s dealings with the athlete go through the same strategy as Willian’s arrival.

“Internally, Timão is willing to offer a contract valid for two years, with the possibility of even discussing an automatic renewal for one more. The salary in the first season would be approximately R$ 800 thousand, with an increase after R$ 200 thousand on Monday, totaling R$ 1 million. The agreement, which would also include marketing actions (financial bonus), would be valid from January 2022”, details Andrade.

In fact, the salary is a point that Paulinho will have to consider in order to return to Brazil. At Al-Ahli, the midfielder would receive US$ 4 million (approximately R$ 21 million) per year plus bonuses for goals achieved in Saudi football. Per month, that meant about R$ 2 million a month, net of taxes.

If the negotiation actually takes place in these same details, Paulinho would earn less than Willian (R$ 1.2 million per month) and Róger Guedes (R$ 1.5 million monthly) in his new visit to CT Joaquim Grava. Their salaries would be at the approximate level of names like Giuliano and Renato Augusto, other signings announced in this mid-year window.