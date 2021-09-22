Shaman reveals that romance with Thais Braz was marketing: ‘Ship became advertising’; watch

No word of mouth! Shortly after leaving ‘BBB21’, dentist Thaís Braz took up a romance with singer Xamã. On social networks, the brunette shared, in May, a click next to the artist on Instagram, with the following caption: “The gossip is true”. Such “gossip” left fans and famous people excited, however, it seems that the story was not so true… That’s because, this Monday (20), the singer himself denied the romance. Geez!

This Sunday (19), the ex-BBB revealed that she returned with her ex-boyfriend, Lucca Dias, with whom she had a relationship before the confinement. The following day (20), Shaman went to social media to clarify that the relationship between the two was just an advertisement. “Hello, gossips, me and Thais NEVER date”, he stated on his Twitter. “We advertised a beer brand, the proportion that this “shipper” (sic) took it was really big, and became #public”, he joked.

Hello gossips, Thais and I NEVER dated, we advertised a beer brand, the proportion that this “Shipper” took was really big, and it became #public — VULGO MALVADÃO ❌ (@xamaofficial) September 20, 2021

The “exposed” didn’t stop there – in addition to the confession, the singer also shared a screenshot of a publication on his own Instagram, which has already been deleted, proving that the romance climate was just a way to publicize a partnership with a brewery. Just spy:

In another post, this time in Instagram stories, the singer spoke again about the subject. “Guys, look, me and Thais never dated. It was advertising for a beer brand, but it took a very large proportion to the point where people found it to be a relationship, and it wasn’t”, explained. “Once again, we wake up with our name on gossip sites. That’s it, bro, it’s f*ck. I’m already accepting that there’s no way”, he said, about the repercussions.

Shaman says he never had a relationship with Thais, that their approach was due to publicity pic.twitter.com/G7Gk4mwvRn — I gossiped (@official gossip) September 20, 2021

However, not even the justification exempted Shaman from critics from fans, who questioned him about the lie. “You people who plant the situation and even make false statements… then revolt at the fans’ curiosity?”, shot a profile. “I’ve known for a while, this ‘ship’ was weird”, evaluated another. “Wow, I was sure it was real”, lamented a third Internet user. “It’s just that you faked it so well that I couldn’t tell the difference”, scored one more.

Advertising or not, Thais seems quite happy with the old new love and even shared several clicks alongside Lucca on the networks. Check out: