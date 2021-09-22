“Shameful”, speech by Bolsonaro is received at the UN with indignation and mockery – 21/09/2021

Foreign delegations received President Jair Bolsonaro’s (non-party) speech at the opening of the UN General Assembly as a mixture of indignation, disappointment and irony. Representatives from six different countries consulted by the UOL they were unanimous in warning that, given the Brazilian’s complete discredit on the international scene, the president “sinked” the country into even greater isolation.

There was hope on the part of some delegations that there would be a change of tone adopted by Brazil, given the international weakness of Bolsonaro.

But, to the surprise of many, what was seen was an even more radical speech, full of misinformation. “Fakenews speech [discurso]”, wrote a German negotiator as soon as he finished his speech. “Shameful”, said another European representative. Newspapers like the Washington Post described the speech as “embarrassing”, while the Guardian highlighted how the Brazilian attacked the demand for a health pass, a reality in the US and Europe.

The New York Times pointed out how Bolsonaro defended unproven medicine, while dozens of American commentators quipped when the UN conference service stepped in to sanitize the podium after his speech. Joe Biden would be next. The two leaders did not cross paths behind the scenes.

“Brazil has transformed the most sacred tribune of diplomacy into a disseminator of lies and shame”, accused another delegate.

WHO representatives were still indignant when Bolsonaro spoke about early treatment against covid-19 without any kind of scientific proof. “The denial of the opening of a General Assembly is one of the unforgettable points of this pandemic,” joked one of the agency’s employees.

Even within Itamaraty, as the speech was read, experienced ambassadors and diplomats could not hide their revolt. “The shame of others,” he wrote to column one of them.

For foreign delegations, the international distrust will be even greater in relation to Brazil after the speech. “How does the government want other partners to take it seriously,” asked a European government. In the assessment of members of the bloc, the lies told by governments over more than two years of Bolsonaro government seemed that they could no longer be overcome. Until it came time for the president to take the UN pulpit this Tuesday.

For a delegate from a country neighboring Brazil in the region, the president’s tone was revealing of a leader who is isolated in the world and chooses to expand this marginalization.

Indigenous People and Climate

But it was the supposed assurances that Brazil protects its indigenous peoples and its forest that created the most indignant reaction.

For foreign diplomats, the words not only fell into a void, they added to the president’s discredit. “Brazil will only be taken seriously when it proves every step it takes,” said one of them. This means, according to them, showing the reduction in deforestation every month, the commitment to indigenous people and human rights activists, and respect for democracy.

“All the information we have goes against the president’s words,” said another delegate, pointing to the dismantling of FUNAI and forest control institutions.

The guarantee of democracy also contrasts with the warnings issued by the UN, which last week pointed out to be concerned about the crisis between the powers and which called for the rule of law to be preserved.

Entities such as Human Rights Watch and Transparency International also challenged Bolsonaro’s speech.

The NGO Conectas Human Rights warned that Bolsonaro “used the UN rostrum to issue a statement of guilt for his disastrous management of the pandemic by defending the proven ineffective early treatment and attacking measures of social distancing”.

“Now it’s up to the international community to respond accordingly,” said Camila Asano, program director at Conectas.

« Much of the speech was dedicated to trying to convince foreign investors that Brazil would have everything they are looking for. Once again, the president seems to ignore the fact that investors are increasingly moving away from countries with governments that do not respect social and environmental rights,” he said.

“Investors will not be fooled by statements in the speech that Brazil would have strong environmental legislation, when it is known that the Bolsonaro government has been weakening oversight bodies such as IBAMA and ICMBio and trying to pass laws in Congress to make it difficult to demarcate indigenous and indigenous lands. weaken the environmental licensing rules”, highlighted Camila.

« Even when he tried to show some progress in human rights in Brazil, Bolsonaro showed how this agenda is weakened and distorted by his government. Loosely, the president cited the ratification of the Inter-American Convention against Racism. It is symptomatic that he has not presented any public policy to combat racism, given that this agenda was never a priority in his administration”, completed the representative of the entity.

According to data from the Brazilian Public Security Forum, in 2020 the black population was the preferred target of police lethality, accounting for 78.9% of the 6,416 deaths caused by the intervention of security forces.