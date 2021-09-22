Shares in Vale, CSN, Gerdau and Usiminas jump up to 9% after relief with ore and Evergrande; Petrobras advances more than 2%

SAO PAULO – The shares of Vale (VALE3) and steel mills are the highlight of this Wednesday (22nd) session, in a scenario of greater appetite for market risk and with the rise in ore after an Evergrande unit says it has arrived to an agreement with renminbi bond creditors on interest payments. As a result, ore prices recovered (see more here).

VALE3 shares advanced nearly 6%, while Usiminas (USIM5) rose by more than 9% and CSN (CSNA3) jumped up to 8%, to later ease the highs, albeit quite significant. Gerdau shares (GGBR4), in turn, jumped around 6%.

Iron ore futures on the Dalian Exchange were up 6.3%, and steel futures also rose in Shanghai. Talks in China have reopened after a two-day holiday.

Other commodity companies with their demand linked to China, such as Suzano (SUZB3), also advance, around 3%.

The session is also of gains for Petrobras (PETR3; PETR4) and for PetroRio (PRIO3), with an increase of around 3% for the state-owned assets and of almost 5% for PRIO3, in a high day of around 1.5% for the main WTI and Brent contracts, in an oil stock release session.

Check out more highlights:

Petrobras informs that the board of directors of its subsidiary Transpetro received a letter of resignation from Gustavo Santos Raposo as president of the company, with effect from September 24th.

The board will deliberate on the appointment of the Director of Services at Transpetro, Luiz Eduardo Valente, to assume the presidency, subject to the governance of Petrobras’ appointments.

Totvs priced its follow-on share offering at R$36.75, representing a 0.9% discount from the last closing price (R$37.10) and raising approximately R$1.44 billion. The capital must be used for potential purchases and investments in technology.

Vale informed that the then CFO of AES (AESB3) Gustavo Pimenta will assume the executive vice president of Finance and Investor Relations of the mining company, with the change of Luciano Siani to the position of executive vice president of Strategy and Business Transformation, as a statement released on Tuesday.

Also in the spotlight for the company is the price of iron ore, with continued volatility for the commodity. Prices halted an unprecedented low and rose on Wednesday, boosted by news that helped reassure investors monitoring the crisis at China’s Evergrande.

The developer’s onshore unit said it reached an agreement with renminbi bond lenders over interest payments, which offered some relief after the global sale of risky assets sparked by uncertainties over Evergrande’s financial stability.

Itaú Unibanco announced this Tuesday that it has issued R$5.5 billion in subordinated financial bills, maturing in 10 years and with a repurchase option from 2026, upon authorization by the Central Bank.

The shares were traded privately with “professional investors” and will make up Tier 2 capital, with an impact of 0.52 percentage points on the capitalization ratio.

The GPS cleaning, security and logistics service provider announced on Tuesday the purchase of the Rudder security group through one of its subsidiaries. The value of the deal was not revealed.

Rudder provides private security services, electronic security systems and facilities services, with a strong presence in Rio Grande do Sul and had gross revenue of around R$ 255 million in the 12 months ended at the end of August, said GPS in fact relevant to the market.

WEG announced that it had approved the distribution of interest on equity (interest on equity) of more than R$86 million, corresponding to R$0.0207 per share.

As of the 27th, the shares will be traded “ex-interest on equity”, with payment of the proceeds being made on March 16, 2022.

The IRB informed the market that it recorded a net loss of R$97.6 million in July 2021; the company had disclosed a loss of R$ 62.4 million in July last year. The numbers were also sent to the Superintendency of Private Insurance (Susep).

From 2021 to July, the loss was R$253.7 million, 62.63% lower losses compared to the same period in 2020, of R$678.8 million.

The company also informed that, when excluding the effects of the runoff – costs with past portfolios – in the first seven months of 2021, the company reaches breakeven – breakeven point, in which revenues and costs are equal -, with a negative net result of R$ 13.3 million, “which confirms the positive trajectory of the measures adopted in this period”, he pointed out.

In July, the premium issued by the company totaled R$1.1673 billion, down 24.5% compared to July 2020, with R$933.7 million in Brazil and R$233.6 million abroad. Premiums issued in Brazil decreased by 8.0% compared to July 2020, while abroad there was a reduction of 56.1%.

On Tuesday, Engie released a notice to the market stating that it is interested in accepting ANEEL’s proposal to end the dispute related to the renegotiation of the hydrological risk (GSF) extending the concession of 11 hydroelectric plants for an average of 2.4 years.

XP emphasizes that the discussion on the renegotiation of the hydrological risk began in the face of numerous lawsuits against the non-conformity of the hydroelectric plants, when in mid-2015, due to the reduction of reservoirs caused by the drought in the country and the increase in energy consumption, the Government dispatched energy from the Thermoelectric Power Plants (out of order of merit), preventing the hydroelectric plants from selling energy, with the intention of saving their reservoirs. The dispatch of energy from Thermoelectric Power Plants generated an increase in the cost of energy, creating a debt that would later be apportioned between the energy market – generators, transmission companies and consumers.

In August 2021, ANEEL ratified, through Resolution 2932/2021, that as a compensatory measure for this imbroglio, some affected hydroelectric complexes have the right to extend the concession as they give up judicialization.

XP points out to see the news as positive, as there is no grant associated with this extension. “We estimate a R$2.5 billion increase in shareholder value, which would add R$3 a share to our target price, or 8% of Engie’s current market value. We maintain our Neutral recommendation on Engie, with a target price of R$48 per share”, the analysts emphasize.

Bradesco BBI commented on the news that Heineken will have to suspend construction of its plant in Pedro Leopoldo, in the state of Minas Gerais, due to concerns that it poses threats to an archaeological site. Heineken said activities will be suspended immediately. The investment should be R$1.8 billion, and the factory will have a production capacity of 760 million liters per year. The bank says that the news looks positive for Ambev’s shares, for which it has an outperform evaluation and a target price of R$21, compared to Tuesday’s quotation of R$15.66. This is because the investments announced by Heineken between 2019 and 2023 are an attempt by the company to solve production bottlenecks it had been facing.

According to the column by Estado’s Broad, the creditor banks of Novonor (former Odebrecht) are leaning over the proposal presented by the company, under judicial reorganization, for the sale of its stake in Braskem through some rounds of petrochemical stock offerings in Stock Exchange.

On Monday, the group met with financial institutions, which have Novonor shares in Braskem as loan guarantees, to present Braskem put options. The idea of ​​splitting the offer came from the fact that the transaction could reach too high a value, if Petrobras exercises its right to sell its share on the stock exchange, with Novonor.

“In our opinion, the exit plan still has considerable uncertainties. However, on the side of the big banks, Braskem’s judicial reorganization is more likely provisioned by the banks, so a successful agreement could help in the recovery of their loans”, point out BBI analysts.

Matthew Group (GMAT3)

The Plenary of the Chamber approved the urgency regime for the project that extends, until 2032, the period of enjoyment of ICMS benefits to commerce validated by Confaz Agreement n° 190/17. This is the main benefit used by Grupo Mateus today.

According to the team at XP Politics, the expectation is that the merit vote takes place until next week, with the consent of the base of the government and uniformity of the leaders in the guidelines.

“We see this as a positive trigger as it eliminates one of the main concerns of investors with the company (currently, the tax benefits expire in December 2022)”, points out the research team at XP, which maintains a buy recommendation and target price of R$11 per share.

Eztec (EZTC3), Cyrela (CYRE3) and Directional (DIRR3)

Bradesco BBI raised the recommendation for the EzTec share from neutral (perspective of appreciation within the market average) to outperform (above average), and placed it among its “top picks” (favorite choices), alongside Cyrela and Directional.

The bank says that construction companies are trading, on average, 13% below their net asset values. In addition, the sector’s yield is being, on average, 11.8% in the period between 2021 and 2022. According to the bank, this should help to navigate the turbulent news.

The bank reduced its earnings per share outlook for 2022 by 6% on averages and target prices by 17%. The bank assumes that 90% of the guidelines (guidances in English) for 2021 will be met. Despite this, the bank says it sees considerable upside prospects for most names, although stock performance remains dependent on macro catalysts. Cyrela is your favorite choice, and Eztec is another liquid alternative.

(with Bloomberg, Estadão Conteúdo and Reuters)

