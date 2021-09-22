Shineray launches R$7,000 motorcycle with a retro style and focused on delivery

The Covid-19 pandemic made delivery services grow at an accelerated pace. And it is with an eye on this audience that works with Delivery that the Shineray launches, in October, a new entry bike. Retro-styled, the SH 125 Worker will have an affordable price of R$ 7,290, a value that makes the Chinese brand’s motorcycle one of the cheapest in the Brazilian market.

Priced below models like Honda Biz and Yamaha Factor (both 125 cc), the newcomer of Shineray focuses on cost-effectiveness. The Chinese, which produces in Pernambuco, was inspired by the design cafe racer – which refers to models from the 1960s.

In other words, the retro feel is one of the highlights of the SH 125 Worker. It has an almost straight seat, slightly raised handlebars and black spoked wheels. The big round lighthouse, of course, could not be missing.

Shineray/Disclosure

The look, in this way, brings together vintage elements with a sporty touch. However, the proposal is to prioritize ergonomics and comfort, precisely to please those who spend the day driving. In terms of style, the SH 125 Worker debuts with three paint options: matte black with black bench, matte black with brown bench, and matte silver with black bench.

Demand increases with pandemic

“We noticed the growth of delivery, which is consolidated as a source of income for a considerable portion of the population”, explains the Supply Chain Director at Shineray do Brasil, Thomas Edson. The brand used as reference a recent study by the Locomotiva Pesquisa & Strategy Institute (SP). The numbers show that 11.4 million people entered the field between 2020 and 2021, due to the new coronavirus pandemic.

To do the job, the Shineray SH 125 Worker, then, brings a single cylinder OHC 2-valve gasoline engine. It produces 7.2 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 0.82 mkgf at 6,000 revolutions. In the technical sheet, however, there is no specification of the number of gear ratios of the gearbox.

The front suspension has a telescopic fork. Finally, the dimensions of length, width and height are, respectively, 1.89 meters, 78 centimeters and 1.04 m. The minimum distance from the ground is 200 millimeters, and the weight is only 98 kg. In other words, the new Shineray motorcycle promises to be economical and agile in urban traffic, in addition to having a unique style.

