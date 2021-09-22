Shineray SH 125 Worker arrives for R$ 7,290

Shineray is currently third in the ranking of motorcycle license plates in the year. Between January and August, just over 8 thousand motorcycles of the brand were registered, a number that leaves it only behind the giants Honda and Yamaha in the Fenabrave survey.

The only motorcycle manufacturer located outside the Manaus Free Trade Zone, Shineray has its plant located in the Suape Complex, in Pernambuco, where combustion and electric motorcycles, scooters, scooters, cycloelectrics and mopeds are assembled there.

And Shineray’s new bet to gain more prominence in Brazil is the SH 125 Worker, a retro-designed city-segment motorcycle that, according to the brand, has the proposal to offer comfort and style to those who work with delivery. It arrives in stores from October at the suggested price of R$ 7,290.

Shineray highlights that motorcyclists who work with delivery should be increasingly important to automakers, citing a study by the Locomotiva Pesquisa & Strategy institute, from São Paulo, which shows that 11.4 million people entered the delivery market between 2020 and 2021 due to changes generated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Currently, according to the survey, 20% of Brazil’s adult population – equivalent to 32.4 million people – depend on some type of delivery app to work. In February 2020, that is, before the start of the pandemic, this percentage was 13%.

Shineray’s small motorcycle uses a 125 cm³ 4-stroke single-cylinder engine with two valves and OHC command, capable of delivering a maximum power of 7.2 hp at 7,500 rpm and 0.8 kgf.m of torque in 6,000 revolutions. The brand did not reveal whether this engine will have a carburetor or electronic injection, nor how many speeds the gearbox has. Its final transmission is by chain.

The Shineray SH 125 Worker is powered only by gasoline and its tank holds 14 liters of fuel. It is 1.89 m long, 1.04 m high, 0.78 m wide, 1.25 m wheelbase and has a dry weight of 98 kg.

The Shineray SH 125 Worker’s design was inspired by the Cafe Racer of the 1960s, and it comes with a straight seat, dials and retro-style headlamp. It is available in three trim options: matte black with black bench, matte black with cigar bench (brown tone) and matte silver with black bench.

