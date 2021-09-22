Short lease by Airbnb may be vetoed by condo, says Cueva

There is no illegality or unreasonableness in the restriction imposed by a residential condominium on short-term unit rentals, whether made by Airbnb or any other platform or means.

Case judged deals with condominium that prohibited lease for less than 90 days

This was the position presented by Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva, rapporteur of the appeal in which the 3rd Panel of the Superior Court of Justice is facing the matter for the first time. The trial began this Tuesday (9/21) and was interrupted by a joint request for a view by ministers Moura Ribeiro and Marco Aurélio Bellizze.

The appeal comes from Londrina (PR) and deals with a condominium that, after the meeting, included an item in its convention to prohibit the seasonal rental of their respective units for any period of less than 90 days. The action was filed by one of the unit owners, with the objective of annulling this decision.

The lower court judge was right, but the Paraná Court of Justice overturned the sentence, arguing that the right of free disposal of a condominium property does not prevail in the face of the will of the joint owners who decide to prohibit the rental of private units for seasons shorter than a certain period.

On Tuesday, Minister Cueva proposed to the 3rd Panel a solution similar to the one taken by the 4th Panel of the STJ in April, when it judged the issue. For him, it is up to the condominium itself to decide on the convenience or not of allowing the rental of autonomous units for a short period, according to the vote of the qualified majority of its owners.

For Minister Cueva, restriction imposed by the condominium is reasonable and admissible

residence and domicile

While the lessee’s relationship with Airbnb specifically is not on trial, the tech company has been admitted as a simple assistant. Company lawyer, José Eduardo Cardozo maintained that the intermediated leases must be framed in article 48 of the Law of Tenancy (Law 8.245/1991).

The standard defines a seasonal rental as that “intended for the tenant’s temporary residence” for a number of reasons, including leisure. Minister Cueva, however, stated that the issue “is not that simple”.

For him, the law uses the terms “residential” and “non-residential” only to differentiate the two forms of lease that it aims to regulate based on the destination given by the lessee. And that this “technique” leads to the mistaken conclusion that if lessee does not use leased property for commercial purposes, then the lease must be classified as residential for all legal purposes.

“The conflict of interests is not inserted in the relationship between who makes the property available and the third party who uses it, but in that between owner and condominium”, he pointed out.

Airbnb is a platform that allows a virtual environment to offer seasonal rentals

Thus, it adopted the doctrine according to which the concepts of residence and domicile are related, both being linked to concepts of permanence and something definitive, moving away from the ideas of eventuality and transience.

“The economic exploitation of units through short-term lease is not compatible with an exclusively residential destination attributed to the condominium”, he concluded.

For him, it is undeniable that the practice affects peace, health and safety, due to the high turnover of strangers and no lasting commitment to the community in which they are temporarily inserted. Thus, restrictions imposed by condominiums are reasonable.

Property right

Still in oral support, Airbnb’s defense pointed out that a lease does not have its legal nature of residential or not defined by term — whether short or long. And he highlighted that restricting vacation rental means violating the property right guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

“In 2019, this type of new relationship via digital platforms allowed R$10.5 billion to circulate in the economy. Imagine the disaster it would bring if, eventually, the situation could be prevented in the absence of property rights”, highlighted lawyer José Eduardo Cardoso . “Many families today live on Airbnb rentals. Especially in these times of pandemic,” he added.

In his vote, Minister Ricardo Villas Bôas Cueva affirmed as defensible the idea that leasing through a platform in the sharing economy is fully admitted under a constitutional regime based on free enterprise. But how different is the hypothesis in which the interests of the other unit owners are at stake.

“The constitutionally guaranteed right to property is not only for those who economically exploit their property, but above all for those who make it their home and who long to find, in addition to a safe place for their family, the peace and quiet necessary to recover their energies,” complemented.

REsp 1,884,483