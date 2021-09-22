Simone shows her daughter in her crib with gold leaves and impresses

Singer Simone and her husband Kaká Diniz delighted when they showed their daughter in her luxurious crib

The singer Simone, from the duo with Simaria, and her husband, the businessman Kaká Diniz, were delighted to show their six-month-old daughter Zaya. Kaka showed little Zaya in her luxurious crib. Little Zaya has an exclusive crib that had several details painted with gold leaf! What a luxury right?!

In the register that Kaka showed, it is possible to see the details of the painting with gold leaves right behind little Zaya. When showing his daughter, Kaka melted for the baby saying: “I love this baby! I love this baby! Oh, what a cutest thing that cheek, dad!”, he said.

Simone then appears beside little Zaya in her crib and talks about her day and care for her daughter. “I’m here in my little princess’s room, who just woke up, who Mom saw only in the morning, gave her a bath, gave her milk to sleep and went to sort things out. I arrived now and I’m very tired, I’m going to take a shower that tomorrow will have more! Right?!”, said the singer.

Kaká Diniz still made a point of expressing himself after rumors that he and Simone they would be facing a crisis in their marriage. A netizen asked: “Is it true that your marriage is in crisis? They spoke on TV…”.

And faced with the question, Kaká said to his wife: “It is coming out in the media that your marriage is in crisis…”. And the friend promptly replied: “It’s tied up! Out over there!”.

The businessman then explained: “My son, you can see how some people are liars, if you know that now that the train is stronger than ever. I think it’s funny because some media outlets don’t have stories and invent lies. Every relationship has arguments, but I can say that we are living the best phase of our life, as a family, as husband and wife, as father and mother. Those programs that say that are liars and that they make up lies from public people. More than ever we are up to date!”.

