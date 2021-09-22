Six victories could seal Botafogo’s return to Serie A of the Brazilian Championship | Botafogo



Alvinegro makes impeccable campaign under the command of Enderson Moreira – FabioCosta

Posted 21/09/2021 13:23 | Updated 09/21/2021 1:24 PM

Rio – It seemed like a complicated mission at the beginning of Serie B, but Botafogo took off and is one of the big favorites to access Serie A in 2022. With 100% success in the return and a brilliant campaign under the command of Enderson Moreira (10 victories , a draw and a defeat), Alvinegro sees the dream of finishing the championship in the G4 ever closer.

With 14 more games to play in Serie B and with 44 points conquered, Glorioso entered the G4 and has already opened six points of the first team outside the classification zone. Guarani is fifth placed so far and has 38 points.

For the mathematician Tristão Garcia, from the InfoBola website, Botafogo has an 85% chance of returning to the elite in 2022. In his calculations, the so-called “magic number” to guarantee a place in the G4 is 64 points.

“64 points are enough. Botafogo goes up with six more victories, as I don’t believe that this team will lose all the other eight games to be played. To qualify early, then yes, they need more victories”, said Tristão, in contact like Newspaper O Dia.

The chances of access may increase even in the 25th round. Botafogo will face CSA, next Thursday, away from home, and will seek to maintain 100% use in the second round.

*Intern under the supervision of Pedro Logato