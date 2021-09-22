SME portfolio of Central Nacional Unimed reaches 200 thousand lives | SEGS

Central Nacional Unimed (CNU), one of the largest healthcare operators in Brazil, celebrates the results of its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) portfolio. From April to August, the period that marks the beginning of the cooperative’s new management, the company recorded an unprecedented record of contracts surpassing the 200,000 lives mark, a 20% increase in the quota in just 5 months. The exponential advance demonstrates the company’s commitment to a broad portfolio that meets the diverse needs of the market.

Responsible for national service and business contracts with large corporations, the operator works in the provision of SME plans in places under its responsibility throughout Brazil, being Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, in Bahia; São Luís, in Maranhão; Brasilia; and the cities of São Paulo and ABC paulista. Product sales were led by the cooperative’s performance in the city of São Paulo, followed by the Federal District and Bahia.

“Our portfolio surpassed 200,000 customers, driving the cooperative’s growth and the absolute record in sales in this vertical. This is yet another achievement of the new CNU board. In addition to legitimizing our market representation, the numbers prove the concern in to offer really effective solutions to our customers”, says Luiz Paulo Tostes Coimbra, president of Central Nacional Unimed. In addition to celebrating the new position of the portfolio, the executive highlights the advance in contracts and expressiveness of sales. “The effort of the sales team and the local look at the demand of Small and Medium Enterprises resulted in a jump from 43 thousand to 62 thousand contracts in the last months”, indicates the president.

The leader, who combines the experience of more than 40 years of career in health with the challenge of coordinating the largest cooperative among the 338 members of the Unimed System, attributes the success in sales to the product’s differentials, which includes a quality medical care plan in all over Brazil with affordable prices. Added to the context is a robust strategy to approach brokers and a solid sales channel.

New benefits boost portfolio growth

Innovating in the way of caring and promoting full access to health, even in the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) portfolio, Central Nacional Unimed (CNU) is offering, in all health products in the portfolio, the coverage of Unimed Odonto, operator of the dental plans of the largest medical cooperative in the world.

With the new benefit, SME customers will have dental assistance 24 hours and 7 days a week, including holidays. In an efficient connection with the service provider network, customers will be able to search for the best service location through the application and SMS. “In addition to coverage throughout Brazil, one of Unimed Odonto’s differentials for the PME plan is the simplified scheduling, with online authorizations for procedures. With this, we are leading an important revolution in the company’s traditional products, always bringing cooperativism as a necessary path for an active search for more well-being, comfort and quality in health”, says Coimbra.

About Central Nacional Unimed

Central Nacional Unimed is the national operator of the business health plans of the Unimed brand and the sixth largest in the country in terms of number of beneficiaries. It is part of the Unimed System, made up of 345 medical cooperatives present in 84% of the national territory, which share the values ​​of cooperativism and the work to value doctors and medicine. Its portfolio is made up of approximately 1.8 million customers of large national and multinational corporations, in addition to SME products and regional focus in Salvador, Feira de Santana, Santo Antônio de Jesus, Itabuna, Ilhéus, São Luís, Brasília and São Paulo . In addition to operating health plans in these locations, it is also responsible for complementing the portfolio of individual members, in line with the macro-commercial policies defined for the Unimed System. With the purpose of facilitating intercooperation, establishing joint actions with Unimed do Brasil, Unimed Participações, Seguros Unimed and Unimed Foundation, it aims to strengthen the systemic governance and institutional presence of the brand, generate work and income for its members, and provide excellent care for its members. Unimed customers. Central Nacional Unimed is still considered one of the best companies to work for (Guide 150 Best Companies to Work), to start a career (Guide Best Companies to Start a Career) and the best company in the provision of health services in 2020 ( “Best and Biggest” ranking).