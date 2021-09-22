Solange accuses Bil and Marina of forming a couple before

In the formation of the first farm of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), this evening, Solange Gomes voted for Bil Araújo and revealed that she had received information that the former “BBB 21” formed a couple with Marina Ferrari before joining the reality show show.

So I had a vote in my head until I got here, but things changed because I went back to the bay. My vote goes to ‘Aclebian’, said Sol.

“Bil,” corrected Arcrebian. “Not Aclebian?” Solange asked. “It’s Arcrebian,” warned the pawn.

After the pawn’s ear-pulling, the ex-bathtub Gugu claimed to be voting for Bil due to the lack of openness to dialogue within the confinement.

My vote goes to him. When I arrived here at the farm, I have a way of talking to everyone, starting a conversation with everyone, I play with everyone and I joked with him that my friend thinks he is beautiful. Anyway, it’s my way of mingling with people and feeling at home, but I realized he wasn’t very solicitous with me. He’s totally monosyllabic with me. Why do I know this? I notice, I observe the person’s attitude towards other people. So we don’t really know each other and I’ve never seen him before.

Afterwards, Solange Gomes said that she received information that there were couples forming before “A Fazenda 2021” and that she had tested Marina Ferrari because she knew that her name is involved in the story.

I was sure in a dynamic that we had that he voted for me to be the first out of the week when I didn’t do anything to him. That’s when I made a strategy of mine and voted for Marina because there is a rumor in here, which I call the Fazenda News radio in here, that there are six couples who have not declared themselves in here. These couples came from outside and I don’t know if it’s true or false. Whether people here are single or married, I think everyone has the right to date whoever they want, but the public doesn’t deserve to be fooled, they like people who play fair. So there’s this rumor that there are rumors of couples in here. I won’t mention it because someone came and told me and the public knows who they are, and they know who these couples are. I played a strategy with Marina and was very rude in words to her because I wanted to know if this was true or a lie. So much so that I spoke to her yesterday that on the day of the farm she would understand the reasons. I was sad with Victor that I spent six days in the stall and he eliminated me from the week because I made a comment to Marina when I had seen Nego do Borel’s stuff.

Adriane Galisteu interrupted the worker for lack of objectivity and questioned who the names were. She, however, denied that she would speak and Bil Araújo left to provoke her.

Created a situation and will not put the names on the network. Go play?

“I’m not going to say I’m going to gossip,” Solange countered. “Wow, or you choose: it’s on the wall or ‘soap’. The two can’t be done,” he nudged Bil again.

Faced with the pressure, Solange said she learned that Bil Araújo and Marina Ferrari formed a couple before the confinement. “One of the couples is Bil and Marina. That’s what they told me. I’m not talking,” he said.

Marina Ferrari then asked for her turn to demonstrate. The influencer reported having met Bil on an out-of-game rally, but denied there is any hidden relationship of the pawn.

She was inconsistent with me saying that I spent the day wearing makeup and at night it seemed like I was in preschool. Despite being quiet in my corner, those who followed the week saw that I interacted, laughed, flirted and experienced emotions here. Galisteu, to be honest, I saw Bil once in my life on a tour at a friend’s house and I didn’t even say hello to him. The rest is the same thing. The people here that I knew were from hi, hi. I’ve never had a relationship with anyone here. Just to make it clear. I met Bil here.

A Fazenda 13: See the participants of the new edition of the rural reality show

1 / 21 Borel Singer was recently denounced by ex-girlfriends for bodily harm, rape of the vulnerable, threat, injury, domestic violence and transmission of HPV (sexually transmitted infection). Reproduction/Instagram two / 21 Victor Pecoraro Famous for his performances in soap operas such as “Chocolate com Pimenta”, “Os Dez Mandamentos” and “Genesis”, he has already accumulated experience in other realities, such as “Dança dos Famosos” (TV Globo) and “Bake Off SBT” (SBT) . Reproduction/Instagram 3 / 21 little mussun Antônio Carlos Bernardes, known as Mussunzinho, is an actor and son of the comedian Mussum. Reproduction/Instagram 4 / 21 Liziane Gutierrez Modelo went viral after attacking Sanitary Surveillance agents for disrupting a clandestine party she was at during the pandemic. Playback / Record TV 5 / 21 Tati Breaks Shack Funkeira is quoted annually for the reality and agreed to participate in this edition. Reproduction/Instagram 6 / 21 arcrebian Modelo became famous after his appearances on “BBB 21” and “No Limite”, both on Rede Globo. Reproduction/Instagram 7 / 21 Mileide Mihaile Mileide Mihaile is a digital influencer and ex-wife of singer Wesley Safadão. Reproduction/Instagram @mileidemihaile 8 / 21 Dayane Mello Dayane Mello became famous for participating in “Gran Fratello”, Italian version of “Big Brother”. Reproduction/Instagram 9 / 21 Valentina Francavilla Valentina Francavilla is a stage assistant for “Programa do Ratinho” (SBT). Reproduction/Instagram 10 / 21 Medrado Medrado is a singer and participated in “Power Couple”. Reproduction/Instagram 11 / 21 Gui Araújo is in “A Fazenda” Play / Instagram 12 / 21 Marina Ferrari Marina Ferrari is a businesswoman and digital influencer with over 4 million fans on Instagram. Play / Instagram 13 / 21 MC GUI The 23-year-old funk artist has more than 23 million followers on Instagram. Reproduction/Instagram 14 / 21 James Piquilo The country singer Tiago Piquilo, from the duo with Hugo, was also confirmed in “A Fazenda” after undergoing penile surgery. Richard Legnari/Disclosure 15 / 21 Farm 2021: Solange Gomes is the 15th confirmed Reproduction/Instagram 16 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Rico Melquiades is confirmed in the rural reality show Reproduction/Instagram 17 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Dynho Alves is the husband of MC Mirella and is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 18 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Erasmo Viana is on the A Fazenda team Reproduction/Instagram 19 / 21 The Farm 2021: Erika Schneider was once a dancer for Faustão Reproduction/Instagram 20 / 21 A Fazenda 2020: Ex-panicat Aline Mineiro is on the reality show Reproduction/Instagram 21 / 21 A Fazenda 2021: Sthe Matos is the 21st member of the reality show Reproduction/Instagram