Son hits Ferrari driver who downplayed Barrichello

Driver Dudu Barrichello, son of Rubinho Barrichello, responded to social media followers about the controversy surrounding his father’s name after the Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz states that “I wouldn’t be happy being a Barrichello”, that is, a second driver, who supposedly would have lesser importance than the main one in the Italian team.







Carlos Sainz said he wants to be a protagonist at Ferrari and remembered Schumacher and Rubinho (Photo: LANCE Assembly!) Photo: Throw!

Dudu responded to social media followers about what he thought of people who belittle his father’s achievements, who for a long time had to play the role of second driver while German Michael Schumacher was treated with a higher priority at Ferrari.

“You can say what you want, the crazy (slang for Rubinho) is 49 years old and still wins the race,” replied Dudu Barrichello.

Afterwards he was asked directly about talking about Carlos Sainz, and replied: “I think these types of comments are unnecessary. So much so because he didn’t achieve half of what my father did. But each one thinks in a different way and who am I to judge him” .

Over the internet, many Brazilians defended Rubinho and claimed that Sainz hasn’t won anything yet. “Who is Sainz next to Barrichello? He may be bigger one day, but he has to be first and then talk,” said an internet user, who shared the publication by Rubinho’s son.

“Barrichello: 11 wins, 5 Constructors’ World Championships and twice second place in the Drivers’ World Championship. Carlos: (it’s just) Sainz,” said another netizen commenting on the controversy.

“A big mistake for those involved in F1 is treating Barrichello like anyone else. He was f…, one of the best Brazilians in the sport. Sainz, to be a Barrichello, he has to be born again”, commented another netizen.

Understand the controversy:

Carlos Sainz is in his first year running for Ferrari. From this season onwards, the 27-year-old Spaniard will share the Maranello team’s pits with Charles Leclerc, a young Monegasque who since joining the team in 2019 has been treated as the great jewel of the present and the future. But Sainz isn’t intimidated by his teammate’s status within the team and makes it clear that he doesn’t want to be Leclerc’s number 2, as Rubens Barrichello did with Michael Schumacher between 2000 and 2005.

At an event promoted to the press in Madrid last Monday, Carlos warned that he does not think about being a new version of the Brazilian pilot in the Italian team. “Would you be happy to be a Barrichello with Schumacher? No, of course not!” Sainz said in a statement published by the local newspaper Brand.