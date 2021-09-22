Sony fixes PS4 internal clock battery issue with new firmware

Facebook

In March of this year, it was discovered that if the internal clock battery runs out on a PlayStation 4 console, players will not be able to play any games unless they can connect to the PlayStation Network again. In other words, your console may “brick” if it happens that the PSN is permanently disabled for the console in the future. This issue has now been resolved.

The purpose of the watch is to verify that games can be played on the console by confirming their date and time stored with the PlayStation Network. The clock is powered by a simple CR2032 battery known as CMOS and is used to keep track of time if the console is disconnected from the power source. If the battery runs out, players have to enter the date and time each time the console boots up, and this is then synced to the PlayStation Network. Problems start if these servers cannot be connected.

The reason for the date and time is believed to be to prevent players from hacking the PlayStation trophy system. As such, the PlayStation Vita, PlayStation 3, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles have a CMOS battery. With the hypothetical removal of the PS4 servers, the console’s trophy system will prevent all digital and disk games from being played on a console with a depleted CMOS battery. Although discs can be played on a faulty console, some games suffer from a number of other issues with installation, server dependency and error messages.

This, however, was fixed by Sony with firmware 9.00. According to Twitter account Destruction Games, if your PS4 battery is “dead”, the game will run on the console without any problems and the trophy won will have a blank date.